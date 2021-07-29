Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I live: Dhawan opts to bat, Warrier makes debut in place of injured Saini
Follow live coverage of the third T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Live updates
TOSS: Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and India will bat first.
Just in: Sandeep Warrier will make his T20I debut today, in place of the injured Navdeep Saini.
7.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third T20 International between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.
Highlights of the second T20I: