After a brilliant day without winning any medals, India will hope to add to Mirabai Chanu’s medal on Friday when Indian athletes have a chance of winning or at least assuring the country of four medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will begin their precision round in qualification and hope to reach the final and finish on the podium in the 25m pistol event.

Deepika Kumari will resume her archery campaign with her Round of 16 clash and hope to go all the way and claim India’s first archery medal at the Olympics.

Later, Lovlina Borgohain who will be in quarter-final action in women’s boxing could assure herself of a medal if she wins her quarter-final bout.

PV Sindhu will look to get a step closer to the final but faces a tough test against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.

India will also begin their athletics campaign with Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, men’s 400m Hurdles and women’s 100m.

