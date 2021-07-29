After a brilliant day without winning any medals, India will hope to add to Mirabai Chanu’s medal on Friday when Indian athletes have a chance of winning or at least assuring the country of four medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will begin their precision round in qualification and hope to reach the final and finish on the podium in the 25m pistol event.
Deepika Kumari will resume her archery campaign with her Round of 16 clash and hope to go all the way and claim India’s first archery medal at the Olympics.
Later, Lovlina Borgohain who will be in quarter-final action in women’s boxing could assure herself of a medal if she wins her quarter-final bout.
PV Sindhu will look to get a step closer to the final but faces a tough test against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.
India will also begin their athletics campaign with Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, men’s 400m Hurdles and women’s 100m.
Tokyo 2020 day 6 live as it happened: Mary Kom loses a thriller; wins for Atanu Das, PV Sindhu
Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.
July 30 schedule (IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|Medal event?
|Golf
|5.44
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
|Udayan Mane
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Golf
|7.17
|Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
|Anirban Lahiri
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Shooting
|5:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
|Rahi Sarnobat (5.30 am) & Manu Bhaker (7.00 am)
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
|Shooting
|10:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification FINAL
|TBC
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
|YES
|Archery
|6:00
|Women's Individual round of 16
|Deepika Kumari vs ROC Ksenia Perova
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|11.30
|Women's Individual QF
|If Deepika wins R16
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|12.15
|Women's Individual SF
|If Deepika wins QF
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|Archery
|13.00-13.15
|Women's Individual medal matches
|Based on SF results
|Yumenoshima Final Field
|YES
|Sailing
|8:35
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09
|Nethra Kumanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|8:35
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 07
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 08
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 10
|Nethra Kumanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 09
|Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy
|Kamakura
|Sailing
|11:05
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 09
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Enoshima
|Sailing
|Followed by
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 10
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Enoshima
|Athletics
|6:17
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2
|Avinash Sable
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|8:27
|Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5
|MP Jabir
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|Approx 8.45
|Women's 100m Heats
|Dutee Chand
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Hockey
|8:15
|Women's Pool A
|Ireland vs India
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Boxing
|8:18
|Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16
|THA Sudaporn vs Simranjit Kaur
|Kokugikan Arena
|Boxing
|8:48
|Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal
|Lovlina Borgohain vs TP Nien-Chin
|Kokugikan Arena
|Badminton
|Approx 13:15
|Women's Singles Quarterfinal
|PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1
|Hockey
|15:00
|Men's Pool A
|India vs Japan
|Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
|Athletics
|16:42
|4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2
|Indian team
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Equestrian
|14.00
|Eventing Individual
|Fouaad Mirza
|Equestrian Park
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.