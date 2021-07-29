After a brilliant day without winning any medals, India will hope to add to Mirabai Chanu’s medal on Friday when Indian athletes have a chance of winning or at least assuring the country of four medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will begin their precision round in qualification and hope to reach the final and finish on the podium in the 25m pistol event.

Deepika Kumari will resume her archery campaign with her Round of 16 clash and hope to go all the way and claim India’s first archery medal at the Olympics.

Later, Lovlina Borgohain who will be in quarter-final action in women’s boxing could assure herself of a medal if she wins her quarter-final bout.

PV Sindhu will look to get a step closer to the final but faces a tough test against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.

India will also begin their athletics campaign with Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, men’s 400m Hurdles and women’s 100m.

Scroll across the table or swipe right to view all columns.

July 30 schedule (IST)

Sport Start Time Event Athletes Location Medal event?
Golf 5.44 Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 Udayan Mane Kasumigaseki Country Club
Golf 7.17 Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 Anirban Lahiri Kasumigaseki Country Club
Shooting 5:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid Rahi Sarnobat (5.30 am) & Manu Bhaker (7.00 am) Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
Shooting 10:30 25m Pistol Women's Qualification FINAL TBC Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range YES
Archery 6:00 Women's Individual round of 16  Deepika Kumari vs ROC Ksenia Perova Yumenoshima Final Field
Archery 11.30 Women's Individual QF If Deepika wins R16 Yumenoshima Final Field
Archery 12.15 Women's Individual SF If Deepika wins QF Yumenoshima Final Field
Archery 13.00-13.15 Women's Individual medal matches Based on SF results Yumenoshima Final Field YES
Sailing 8:35 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09 Nethra Kumanan Enoshima
Sailing 8:35 Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 07 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Kamakura
Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 08 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Kamakura
Sailing Followed by Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 10 Nethra Kumanan Enoshima
Sailing Followed by Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 09 Varun Thakkar & KC Ganapathy Kamakura
Sailing 11:05 Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 09 Vishnu Saravanan Enoshima
Sailing Followed by Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 10 Vishnu Saravanan Enoshima
Athletics 6:17 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 Avinash Sable Olympic Stadium - Track
Athletics 8:27 Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 MP Jabir Olympic Stadium - Track
Athletics Approx 8.45 Women's 100m Heats  Dutee Chand Olympic Stadium - Track
Hockey 8:15 Women's Pool A Ireland vs India Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
Boxing 8:18 Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 THA Sudaporn vs  Simranjit Kaur Kokugikan Arena
Boxing 8:48 Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal  Lovlina Borgohain vs TP Nien-Chin Kokugikan Arena
Badminton Approx 13:15 Women's Singles Quarterfinal PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1
Hockey 15:00 Men's Pool A India vs Japan Oi Hockey Stadium - North Pitch
Athletics 16:42 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2 Indian team Olympic Stadium - Track
Equestrian 14.00 Eventing Individual  Fouaad Mirza Equestrian Park