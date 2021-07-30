India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics day 7 live updates: PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, shooters headline events
Updates through Friday at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Live updates
Athletics: Sable is off. He had qualified for the Olympics shattering his own national record twice in three days, finishing 13th in the final race of the World Championships in Doha in 2019.
Athletics: India’s track and field campaign is set to begin, with Avinash Sable competing in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats, the second race. He was one of the first Indian athletes to qualify for the Games.
Archery, women’s individual round of 16: The 9th seed and world No 1 Deepika Kumari had a late wobble despite leading for the most part. The shootoff is anyone’s arrow! The Indian responded in time though, nailing a 10 after Perova hit a 7. Superb recovery after that horror 5th set.
Shootoff arrow: DEEPIKA KUMARI HITS A 10!!! Phew.
Shootoff arrow: Perova hits a 7!!!
Perova shoots first on target 2... NERVES.
Set 5: OH DEAR! Perova with a 9, Deepika has a long hold and it is a 7! PRESSURE ON THE INDIAN. 160 bpm her heart rate. That 7 really really hurt her and she has lost the set before the final arrow. The Russian has taken the 5th set 28-25 and WE HAVE A SHOOTOFF.
Set 5: Perova to start again... she needs to win this set, the Indian needs to not lose!
Set 4: Both archers start with 9, follow that up with 8. Perova has a 9 and that leaves the Indian with a chance to win with 10, but it is a 9! TIED SET. A chance to win the match with one arrow... hope she doesn’t regret eh? 26-26.
Set 4: Perova to start... a must win for her.
Set 3: Deepika needs to start well here... and she follows Perova’s 9 with a 10! Four 9s from the archers after that and that is enough to give the set to the Indian 28-27!
Set 3: Perova to start still.
Set 2: Perova will go again as she is trailing. She goes 9-8... and finishes with a 10! Deepika had a chance to wrap it up with a 9 after 9-9 but she goes to the left... 7! Ouch. One set each now,
Set 1: Shabhassh, says the Indian coach! Both archers start with a 9, but the Indian’s second arrow is a perfect one. Perova under pressure, land a 7. Easy enough for Deepika to wrap it up, 28-25
Set 1: Perova to start
Archery: Overcast it would seem in the Yumenoshima Final Field. Deepika Kumari is about to start in her round of 16 against 8th seed Ksenia Perova of ROC.
Men’s golf action continues today... Udayan Mane in action early. Score updates coming up later.
Deepika Kumari: What's in store in archery
|Start time IST
|Rounds
|6:00
|Women's Individual round of 16
|Deepika Kumari vs ROC Ksenia Perova
|11.30
|Women's Individual QF
|If Deepika wins R16
|12.15
|Women's Individual SF
|If Deepika wins QF
|13.00-13.15
|Women's Individual medal matches
|Based on SF results
Indians in athletics today
|Athletics
|6:17
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2
|Avinash Sable
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|8:27
|Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5
|MP Jabir
|Olympic Stadium - Track
|Athletics
|Approx 8.45 (TBC)
|Women's 100m Heats
|Dutee Chand
|Olympic Stadium - Track
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: A 96 in the third series. Already can count 7 shooters ahead of her on total score. That’s that for Rahi Sarnobat in this event.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: Rahi’s 44th shot... A six. No one is recovering from that, unfortunately.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: This looks over for Rahi. She needed to near perfect today to be in contention. A 94 in her second rapid series doesn’t help at all. Outside top 30 based on average scores.
Women’s 25m pistol qualification, Rapid stage: Rahi Sarnobat is in the first relay of shooters and she has quite a bit of catching up to do. Her first series is 96 here.
Women's 25 pistol
|Series 1
|Series 2
|Series 3
|Total
|Manu Bhaker
|Precision
|97
|97
|98
|292
|Rapid
|Rahi Sarnobat
|Precision
|97
|97
|93
|287
|Rapid
Athletics: And by the way... track and field events begin! Highlight of the Olympic Games, aren’t they? Three Indians in action a bit later: Avinash Sable, Dutee Chand, MP Jabir.
The 25m pistol event will the point of early focus as the second day of qualification action continues.
Tokyo 2020, shooting: Manu Bhaker placed 5th, Rahi Sarnobat 25th in 25m pistol first qualification
Shooting
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Location
|5:30
|25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid
|Rahi Sarnobat (5.30 am) & Manu Bhaker (7.00 am)
|Asaka Shooting Range - 25m Range
05.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as India look to add to their tally of one medal so far in Japan. As great as Thursday was for the Indian contingent, there were no medal events and that changes on Friday. As many as four athletes in contention are capable of winning / assuring a medal: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in 25m pistol (need to qualify for final), Deepika Kumari in archery (knockouts from round of 16 through the finals) and Lovlina Borgohain (boxing quarterfinal win assures at least bronze). And there is the small matter of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi to look forward in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals. And oh, it’s a go for athletics! That is always exciting, isn’t it?
India at Tokyo 2020, July 30 schedule: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi; Deepika, pistol shooters in medal fray