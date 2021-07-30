Tokyo 2020, badminton PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi live updates: Sindhu edges ahead in game 1
Follow live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 quarter-final match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.
Live updates
First game, Sindhu 18-13 Yamaguchi: Oooh, drift! There was no way this was landing in it looked like, but the drift brings it back in. Another good point for AY and she is clawing back at Sindhu’s lead.
First game, Sindhu 18-12 Yamaguchi: OH WHAT A POINT! Another fantastic net exchange and Sindhu thinks she has won this rally after a backhand at AY’s body but the Japanese shows great reflexes to send the shuttle back; Sindhu can only smile.
Aditya Chaturvedi: Sindhu seems absolutely unfazed, which has been one of the highlights of her campaign so far. Mixing aggression with superb defensive skills. Yamaguchi attacking her backhand a lot but the Indian is coming up with the right answers. The Japanese is coming up short despite giving it her all.
First game, Sindhu 17-11 Yamaguchi: WHAT A POINT! YAMAGUCHI GIVING EVERYTHING BUT SINDHU WINS IT! A sensational dive by the former world No 1 after a lengthy exchange that Sindhu dominated, the Indian keeps her calm and finishes the point.
First game, Sindhu 16-11 Yamaguchi: More good net play from Sindhu, more praise from Frost.
First game, Sindhu 14-10 Yamaguchi: “In the beginning we would have never Sindhu play that spinning shot,” says Frost as Sindhu plays a terrific point that had a stunning net exchange between both players. Sindhu got the lift right and ended up winning that point. AY takes the next as both players exchange serves.
First game, Sindhu 13-9 Yamaguchi: Morten Frost on air reckons on air that the Indian should go for the smashes every chance she gets and not pick-and-choose as her game plan seems to be currently. She goes for one here and nets it though!
Ashish Magotra: Sindhu started off a bit passive but switched tactics quickly to race ahead. The match has been on her racket up until now. Yamaguchi not helping herself by making a number of errors, struggling with the drift going down the court from her end.
First game, Sindhu 11-7 Yamaguchi: INTERVAL! Two brilliant smashes to Yamaguchi’s backhand side from Sindhu and the Indian takes a handy lead into the break. She has overturned an early deficit. Early days, this is a small lead for a big match like this
First game, Sindhu 9-7 Yamaguchi: The longest rally so far 26 strokes. Average rally 10 strokes.
First game, Sindhu 8-7 Yamaguchi: the lifts are working well for Sindhu and she is anticipating the direction well. Yamaguchi’s turn win a long rally now and this time Sindhu’s judgement at the back-end of the court not quite spot on.
First game, Sindhu 6-6 Yamaguchi: What a rally. Terrific from both players, moving around front and back brilliantly and finally the shuttle is going long from AY. Neither player taking their foot off the pedal at the moment, gripping. Average rally is 16 seconds at the moment.
First game, Sindhu 3-5 Yamaguchi: A crosscourt drop from heaven by Yamaguchi to catch Sindhu on the backfoot. Sindhu catches Yamaguchi by surprise next point, to wrong foot her. She slides awkwardly but is ok.
First game, Sindhu 2-3 Yamaguchi: Really tight start to this game but there are early signs that Yamaguchi is trying to force the pace on Sindhu rather than the other way round.
First game, Sindhu 1-1 Yamaguchi: The first point is a slowish rally as both players get warmed up. An error from Sindhu to start. She picks up the pace second point and gets the winner.
01.15 pm: Gill Clark is on air.... and Pusarla V Sindhu “born in Secunderabad north of Hyderabad” is a fitting way to get things going. WE ARE ALL SET!
Presumably the reason for the delay is the medal ceremony but there is no way to know because the broadcasters just keep showing us a mash-up of their advertisement packages with random highlights in between.
01.40 pm: Here’s a look at the last four meetings. Yamaguchi had started to dominate Sindhu recently but that was also the phase Sindhu was up and down. The Indian has a better record against her at the major events like the Asiad (2 wins), All England and year-enders.
We are not exactly sure what is going on with the broadcast yet, there are no streams or visuals available. We assume it is a break between a final and the start of a next match.
01.30 pm: Women’s singles in badminton will make us look silly with any predictions (especially in the absence of Carolina Marin). There is so little recent form to look at. But, if you are looking to boost your hopes, the superb All England win for Sindhu should give her the confidence against Yamaguchi (who also looked a little vulnerable against her Korean opponent).
QUOTABLE QUOTES: “I meditate at times, so I think that keeps my mind calm and keeps me going. We see a lot of things happening on social media everywhere. Sometimes to let go of everything I just meditate for a bit,” India’s PV Sindhu said after her win over Mia Blichfeldt.
IT’S TIME THEN!
All-China semifinal setup at the top half.Time for PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, chapter 19. Sindhu leads 11-7 and won the last match, Yamaguchi has won three out of last four.
01.05 pm: The Sindhu-Yamaguchi match is right after the mixed doubles final which is approaching a thrilling finish between two Chinese pairs.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 quarter-final match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.
Reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics where she will face face former world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completed a 21-15 21-13 win over Denmark’s 13th seed Mia Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match. While Yamaguchi defeated Korea’s Kim Gaeun 21-17 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinals.
The sixth seeded Indian has a 11-7 head-to-head count against the Japanese world No 5, whom she had last beaten at the All England Championship in March this year. Yamaguchi has won three of the last four matches between the two.
“I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game,” Sindhu told the media after her round of 16 win. “Second game I was fine, I was maintaining the lead and finished it off.”