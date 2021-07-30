China’s table tennis king Ma Long on Friday became the first player in Olympic history to win men’s singles gold for a second time.

The 32-year-old captain and talisman of the all-powerful Chinese team defeated younger compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2 in the final in Tokyo.

The defending champion Ma has now won four Games golds overall, having also claimed team titles with his country at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Just like immediately after the all-Chinese women’s final the night before, Ma and Fan – the top two seeds – together unfurled a large Chinese flag as they celebrated another China one-two.

Bronze went to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov after he saved four match points in defeating 19-year-old rising star Lin Yun-ju of Taiwan 4-3.

Kiev-born Ovtcharov was facing defeat in the sixth game but he somehow clawed his way back to stay alive and then took that momentum into the decisive seventh game.

The 32-year-old, who adds this bronze to the one he won in singles at London 2012, put his head in his hands when victory was confirmed, shook the hand of the teenage Lin, then kneeled down and placed his head on the table.

China came into the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games aiming for another golden sweep in table tennis, but they were stunned in the final of the mixed doubles by the hosts Japan.

But the Chinese, who won every gold at the previous three Olympics, restored order on Thursday when team-mates Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha went head-to-head for the women’s singles title. Chen won 4-2.

The men’s and women’s team crowns are still up for grabs in the Japanese capital.