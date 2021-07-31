India’s reigning world champion PV Sindhu’s went down in straight games to world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze medal and will be competing against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu struggled to counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21.

This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world No 5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men’s singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had missed out on qualifying for the knockout stage.

Inputs from PTI