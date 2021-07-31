Tokyo Olympics In photos: Elaine Thompson-Herah incredible win in women’s 100m final at Tokyo Olympics The Jamaican recorded the second-fastest timing of all time in women’s 100m. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) wins ahead of Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and USA's Teahna Daniels (R) in the women's 100m final | Giuseppe CACACE / AFP Athletes take the start of the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFPAthletes take the start of the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFP(R-L) Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, USA's Teahna Daniels and Britain's Daryll Neita take the start in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFPJamaica's Shericka Jackson (7), Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (5) and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (4) compete in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFPAthletes compete in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFPAthletes take the start of the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFPJamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) wins ahead of Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and USA's Teahna Daniels (R) in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Giuseppe CACACE / AFPJamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 100m final and setting a new Olympic Record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Odd ANDERSEN / AFPSecond-placed Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) is being consoled by third-placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson celebrate after the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFPJamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates with the flag of Jamaica after winning the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFPJamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah poses with the scoreboard as she celebrates after winning the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFPWinner Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) poses with second-placed Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and third-placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (R) after the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Jewel SAMAD / AFP Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elaine Thompson-Herah Jamaica Shericka Jackson Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Athletics Olympics Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments