Athletes take the start of the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFP
(R-L) Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, USA's Teahna Daniels and Britain's Daryll Neita take the start in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFP
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (7), Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (5) and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (4) compete in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Athletes compete in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Antonin THUILLIER / AFP
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) wins ahead of Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and USA's Teahna Daniels (R) in the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 100m final and setting a new Olympic Record during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Odd ANDERSEN / AFP
Second-placed Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) is being consoled by third-placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson celebrate after the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates with the flag of Jamaica after winning the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Javier SORIANO / AFP
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah poses with the scoreboard as she celebrates after winning the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Winner Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (C) poses with second-placed Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) and third-placed Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (R) after the women's 100m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. Jewel SAMAD / AFP