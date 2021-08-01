Tokyo 2020, badminton live updates, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, bronze medal match: Indian starts well
Follow live coverage of the bronze medal match between India’s PV Sindhu and China’s He Bingjiao at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Live updates
Bronze playoff, Sindhu 4-0 Bingjiao: Sindhu takes a quick second point as He uses up a review early and then another long-ish rally follows, that is followed by a crosscourt smash winner. Morten Frost, on air, approves.Fast start by Sindhu!
Bronze playoff, Sindhu 1-0 Bingjiao: The first point is a 22 shot rally for 27 seconds and a patient Sindhu seals it with a winner. Nerves settled down yet?
Badminton women’s singles, bronze playoff: He to serve. We are set.
Badminton women’s singles, bronze playoff: Sindhu at Tokyo 2020 so far
Badminton women’s singles: Here’s a look at the head to head. He Bingjiao has the upper hand overall and has even won four out of the last 5 meetings. Sindhu won the most recent meeting in 2019 at the World Tour Finals. They haven’t met at the big events (Worlds or Olympics or All England) before.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the bronze medal match between India’s PV Sindhu and China’s He Bingjiao at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Sindhu, who won the silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016, lost in straight games against world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying on Saturday. The 26-year-old can, however, make it back-to-back Olympic medals if she defeats He Bingjiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.
