India’s opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was on Monday ruled out of the first Test against England after being hit on the back of his head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a training session.

The BCCI medical team assessed Agarwal, and a concussion test was conducted. He showed signs of being concussed and was subsequently ruled out of the opener.

According to a BCCI release, the 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation.

When vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about fitness of all players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury.

“Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit,” Rahane told mediapersons.

Agarwal was seen in some discomfort after removing the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him. He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets, escorted by Patel.

KL Rahul could be asked to open in the first Test, which begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday. The other option is Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran.

