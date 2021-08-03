Wrestling has been India’s go-to discipline for Olympic medals with the sport delivering in each of the last three Games.

The Indian wrestling campaign didn’t start on the most promising note in Tokyo with Sonam Malik getting knocked out in the round of 16.

However, there are enough reasons to be optimistic about the rest of the Indian contingent especially after the draws were announced for three weight categories across men’s and women’s freestyle wrestling.

Tokyo 2020, Indian wrestling preview: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia lead medal bids of promising team

Ravi Dahiya (men’s 57kg) and Deepak Punia (men’s 86kg), both seeded, have a great chance of at least making the semi-final after they were handed relatively easy draws. Anshu Malik though will have it slightly tough as she faced third-seeded Iryna Kurachkina in her women’s 57kg first round.

Here are the draws for Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik. The draws for Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Seema Bisla will be announced in due course.

Ravi Dahiya

Deepak Punia

Anshu Malik