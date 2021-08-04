India at Tokyo 2020 day 12 live: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final, Shivpal Singh in action later
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Wednesday.
Follow Scroll.in’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Good enough throws from three athletes in that session (fewer than we expected) and that leaves the door open for more qualifiers from Group B. Shivpal Singh is in the mix next.
Top 5 in Group A
|Name
|Result
|Status
|IND CHOPRA Neeraj
|86.65
|Q
|GER VETTER Johannes
|85.64
|Q
|FIN ETELATALO Lassi
|84.50
|Q
|ROU NOVAC Alexandru Mihaita
|83.27
|CZEV ESELY Vitezslav
|83.04
|Start Time
|Sports
|Events
|Athlete
|4:00
|Golf
|Wome's Individual Stroke Play Round 1
|Aditi Ashok (05.35 am) & Diksha Dagar (05.55 am)
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Vetter gets his warm-up done with, wrapping up qualification with 85.64. Jokes apart, it was an important throw for him to get the Q because there is no reason risking a “q” given that Group B is also loaded.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Third attempts are underway and still only Neeraj Chopra and Lassi Etelatalo have made the “Q” mark of 83.50.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Vetter must really want this warm-up session, eh? 82.08 in his second attempt. Currently sitting sixth in this Group A.
Ashish Magotra: Neeraj Chopra showing that PBs and SBs don’t matter unless you can get close to them in a real competition. Superb.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: The final is on August 7 and Neeraj Chopra will be back for that. Shivpal Singh is in action in Group B and will look to join him there later. We will continue to watch this event to see what the competitors do but Neeraj is not hanging around. Off the tracks, back to his routine. Only two athletes qualified with their first attempts, Vetter taking it easy there.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: One. And Done. Indeed. Nice one from Neeraj Chopra, a 86.65 to start and he is through to the final with the big Q.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: The first athlete to qualify for final, Finland’s ETELATALO Lassi.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Starts with a 82.04m, released nice and early before the white line. Getting warmups done one supposes.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Well maybe not the greatest of conditions, only three more than 80.00 so far. And now it is time for Vetter. One and done, surely.
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification, Group A: Romanian Novac starts off proceedings with a 83.27 to get the ball rolling! Indications the conditions are not bad. Chopra is the 15th in action in Group A, Vetter is 11th.
DID YOU KNOW: Vetter is the only man in the world to have thrown beyond 90.00 in the past 24 months. He has done so 18 times in competitions – including a record streak of seven competitions between April and June this year. (via World Athletics)
Athletics men’s javelin throw qualification: Qualifying performance 83.50 (Q) or at least 12 best performers advance to the Final (q). But given the quality of the field, would be alright to say a “Q” is almost essential to make it through. There are 32 athletes in the fray and more than 15 have a season best of 83.50 or more. Many athletes will hope to be one and done (qualify with first out of three attempts).
Men's javelin throw top 5 season bests
|Name
|Season Best
|Personal Best
|Order / Group
|NOC
|VETTER Johannes
|96.29
|97.76
|11 A
|GER
|KRUKOWSKI Marcin
|89.55
|89.55
|1 B
|POL
|WALCOTT Keshorn
|89.12
|90.16
|14 B
|TTO
|CHOPRA Neeraj
|88.07
|88.07
|15 A
|IND
|CAKSS Gatis
|87.57
|87.57
|16 A
|LAT
Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A: Neeraj Chopra, one of India’s star athletes in the contingent for Tokyo Olympics, begins his competition shortly the qualification round for men’s javelin throw. To say Germany’s Johannes Vetter is the favourite for this event would be an understatement. Later in Group B, Shivpal Singh is in action as well.
Tokyo 2020, men’s javelin throw: Ahead of Neeraj Chopra’s event, a look at start list & season bests
05.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on action this Wednesday. It has the potential to be a massive day for Indian sport. Plenty of events to look forward to and we will come to the rest of it later, but first up, all our focus is on a debut that many of us have been waiting for. Rio 2016 came too soon for the record-breaking, path-breaking Neeraj Chopra but he is now at the Olympic Games.