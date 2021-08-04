Indian wrestler and medal contender Vinesh Phogat starts her Tokyo Olympics campaign on Thursday and the top seed has been handed a challenging draw in the women’s 53 kg freestyle category.

The Indian is the top seed in a loaded 53 kg draw, with Japan’s Mayu Mukaida, a heavy favourite at home, on the other side. She is a two-time former world champion in the category.

Phogat will start her campaign against veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden and can potentially be up against Bulgaria’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya next. The semi-final opponent could be either Jacarra Winchester (USA) or Pang Qianyu (China).

No matter the draw, Phogat’s opponents are a storied lot and the women’s 53 kg category was always going to be a minefield with a host of past and present world champions and medalists at Tokyo.

Here’s a look:

Vinesh's top half