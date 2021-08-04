England vs India 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Bumrah removes Burns in first over after Root opts to bat
Follow live coverage of day one of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Live updates
ENG 1/1 after 3 overs: First run for England as Crawley taps it for one. Bumrah has his tail up, he’s getting sharp movement in the air and pitching it just outside off consistently.
ENG 0/1 after 2 overs: Superb first over from Shami too. Good movement for the right-arm quick and he tested Sibley by hitting the right lengths. India are pumped.
ENG 0/1 after 0.5 overs: WICKET! What a start for India! Jasprit Bumrah has struck in the first over! Rory Burns was hit in front and the umpire raised his finger. The review was taken and it went India’s way. Dream start for Virat Kohli and Co!
3.31 pm: We’re ready for play at Trent Bridge! Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are at the crease for the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
3.27 pm: The players are out on the field and it’s time for the national anthems. We’re minutes away from the first ball!
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Virat Kohli: We would’ve preferred to bat first. Having said that, we’ll look to get into the game with the ball. KL Rahul will open. Bumrah, Siraj, Shami, Thakur and Jadeja are our bowlers.
3.01 pm: TOSS – Joe Root has won the toss and England will bat first.
2.58 pm: Michael Holding, in his pitch report, says that the team that wins the toss would want to bat first. We’re just minutes away from the toss now.
2.40 pm: In the press conference a day before the start of the series, India captain Virat Kohli was confident of his team’s preparation. Here’s what he had to say:
England vs India: We’re much better prepared and will focus on performing under pressure, says Kohli
2.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day one of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Virat Kohli and Co will aim to achieve what the Indian cricket team hasn’t since 2007 – win a Test series in England.
The visitors have been in the United Kingdom for well over a month, having first competed in the ICC World Test Championship final, and will be hoping to get off to a strong start in the series today after getting acclimatised to the conditions.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.
England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.