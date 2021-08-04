Ravi Kumar Dahiya became just the second Indian wrestler to reach an Olympic final when he beat Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev by fall in the men’s 57kg semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Dahiya was down and out his bout trailing Sanayev 2-9 with little over a minute to play but the Indian, who is known for hitting back in his bouts, did just that by pinning his opponent to achieve the victory.
Both wrestlers started off cautiously but the Indian took a slender 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. However, the Kazakh wrestler turned the tables on him going on a points spree to take a huge 9-2 lead. But Dahiya sensationally clawed his way back and for an epic win to reach the final.
Here are some of the best reactions to the wrestler’s win.
