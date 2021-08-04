Day 12 was a roller-coaster of emotions for Indian fans as Indian athletes secured a fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics when Ravi Dahiya stormed back to win his semi-final and enter the gold medal bout in the men’s freestyle 57kg category.

Earlier in the day Lovlina Borgohain also confirmed her bronze medal as she lost her semi-final against Busenaz Surmeneli. The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a narrow loss in the semi-final and will play for bronze on Friday.

The Indian men’s hockey team, who lost 2-5 to Belgium on Tuesday, will be aiming to end their campaign on a high by winning the bronze but face a strong German side in the bronze medal playoff on Thursday. A 41-year wait is on the line.

There will be more medal events for India on day 13 as Ravi Dahiya will be in action in his men’s freestyle 57kg final against Russia’s Zaur Uguev. That bout will be followed by Deepak Punia’s bronze medal bout.

Tokyo 2020, wrestling: Meet Russia’s Zaur Uguev, Ravi Dahiya’s opponent in the men’s 57kg final

Another top Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat will get her campaign underway. Despite being the top seed in the women’s 53kg freestyle category, Phogat has been handed a tough draw but the field is anyway loaded with great grapplers. However, the World No 1 will look to reach the semi-final on Thursday.

Golfer Aditi Ashok who’s placed second after the women’s individual stroke play round one will begin her second round on Thursday along with Daksha Dagar, the other Indian in the fray.

Irfan Thodi, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul will be in action in the 20km Race Walking final.

Here’s India’s full schedule for day 13:

