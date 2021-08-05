The Indian men’s hockey team scripted history by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze play-off match.

Manpreet Singh and Co came back from 1-3 down to clinch the country’s first hockey medal since the 1980 Moscow Games in a fightback to remember. Here’s a look at some of the best moments of the match.

Play
Play
Play

Also Read:

Tokyo 2020, men’s hockey: Goals, tears, a bronze medal and a new dawn for India

Medal No 12, after 41 years – a look at the numbers for Indian men’s hockey at Olympics  

History has been rewritten: Reactions to Indian men’s hockey team winning bronze at Tokyo 2020