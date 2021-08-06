India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 14 live updates: Women’s hockey bronze match, Bajrang Punia & more
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Friday.
Live updates
Athletics, men’s 50km race walk final: Gurpreet Singh was in action earlier. He could not finish the race due to cramping.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 3: She came incredibly close to registering a birdie in hole 2 to make what would have been a great start but Aditi Ashok still keeps it steady with two par holes. As Ashish Magotra says, keep saving pars and then hope for a birdie here or there. With golfers teeing off in groups of 3, Aditi is on the course today with elite company. USA’s Nelly Korda, the leader and favourite, alongside Denmark’s Nanna Madsen, who were both in the top 3 to start the day.
We will keep you posted with Aditi’s scores through the day... she is currently third after two holes.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 3: Aditi Ashok has a special person caddying for her in Tokyo just as she did in Rio as well, when she had an impressive debut as a teenager. “Last time I had my dad on the bag, so the experience was just so incredible I was like I want to have my mom next time and I made good on that promise,” she told IGF.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 3: Aditi Ashok has just started her round 3 today... she finished round 2 tied 2nd on the leaderboard on Thursday to make it two superb days on the course. Of course, there are two more full rounds to go and the leaderboard can change very quickly as she herself knows from her Rio 2016 experience. Can she keep it going steady for a third straight day?
06.00 am: Hello all and come to the live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. We are at the business end of the event and with two days to go for the closing ceremony, we are starting to wrap events up one by one.
Today, the curtains will come down at the Oi Hockey Stadium. The women’s medal matches mark the end of the field hockey discipline.
On Thursday, the podium looked like this: Belgium, Australia, India.
On Friday, India get the chance to be on the podium again.
This time with the women led by Rani Rampal taking on Great Britain. While the men were expected to deliver a medal at the Games, courtesy their current world ranking of No 3, the Indian women were pipped to clear their Group if they were at their best. But with a stunning win against Australia, followed by a thrilling defeat against Argentina, has given them a shot an unlikely, incredible medal. The task, however, is no easy one.