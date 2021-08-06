Murad Gaidarov, the foreign assistant coach of the Indian wrestling team, has been withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after he assaulted one of the match referees, Indian Olympic Association General-Secretary Rajeev Mehta confirmed on Twitter.

Gaidarov a former Olympic medallist, has been asked to leave the Olympics village and will return to India.

(1/2) Indian Wrestling team's foreign assistant coach Mr Murad Gaidarov who was involved in an uncalled incident of assault on one of the match referees, is being withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Village immediately and is being called back to India on the latest flight. — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) August 6, 2021

Gaidarov went to the referee’s room and assaulted an official after Deepak Punia’s defeat in the Men’s freestyle 86kg bout that the Indian lost 4-2 after being in the lead with around ten seconds to play, reported Hindustan Times.

After the matter was reported to the IOC, the WFI apologised and was let off with a warning.

