India at Tokyo 2020, day 15 live updates: All eyes on Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra
Coverage of what is set to be the final day of action for Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020.
Live updates
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: Three pars to start for Aditi. Another one saved after a less than ideal start there it must be said and she is having to depend heavily on her brilliant putting to stay where she is.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: And the gap closes again on Aditi. Inami Mone with a birdie on hole 3, and she joins Lydia Ko on -11, just one behind Aditi at -12.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: Commentators reckon Aditi has put the first stroke away from the fairways more so today already than she has in the previous rounds. We should continue to keep an eye on the weather and the chasing group, here.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: Aditi Ashok with par on hole 2 and that is after she hit another out of the greens. She is doing alright early to save pars here. BOOM! Nelly Korda nails a birdie from distance. What a putt! The leader moves to -16. Lydia Ko moves to -11 with a birdie too. The big names are starting to put on a show early.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: Japan’s Mone is one of the contenders to catch up with Aditi and she started with a birdie and then a bogey for. -1 + 1 = 0.
Medal contenders as of early round 4
|Rank
|Name
|To Par overall
|Hole Thru (R4)
|Par today
|Total
|1
|USA
|KORDA Nelly
|-15
|1
|0
|198
|2
| IND
|ASHOK Aditi
|-12
|1
|0
|201
|3
|DEN
|PEDERSEN Emily Kristine
|-11
|2
|-1
|203
|T4
|AUS
|GREEN Hannah
|-10
|2
|0
|203
|T4
|JPN
|INAMI Mone
|-10
|2
|0
|203
|T4
|NZL
|KO Lydia
|-10
|1
|0
|203
Ashish Magotra: Aditi saves par, stays at -12. And Lydia Ko misses a birdie opportunity. Pedersen gets a birdie too. -11. Here come the other contenders.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: Correction to an earlier update, the first hole is Par 4 and Aditi, after a less than ideal 2nd shot too, makes it a par start! That has got to go down as a good recovery. Her putting solid again. Meanwhile, Japan’s Inami Mone has closed the gap down to one stroke in third.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: For those asking about Diksha Dagar, she has finished three holes in the final round and is currently placed 55th and has started round 4 with +1.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 4: The start is not ideal for Aditi as she sends one away from the fairway into the rough to tee off. Will have her work cut out on hole 1. As Ashish Magotra says, she needs to keep scoring the pars and hope for a birdie here and there and will be fine. The first hole is a par 4.
Golf, women’s individual stroke play, round 3: The final round begins! Aditi Ashok is in the group of three with leader Nelly Korda and Rio 2016 silver medallist Lydia Ko. India’s Diksha Dagar has also began her final round.
04.40 am: All those medal expectations... all those previews... all those pre-Olympics predictions... and here we are on what is set to be the final day of action for Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020 with a sense of excitement after a fortnight of a few highs and many lows. Will Tokyo be better than London? That was the question some of us had in our minds... and the fact that question could still be answered in the affirmative at the last day is a good thing, perhaps. And so we turn our attentions to Aditi Ashok, to Bajrang Punia, and to Neeraj Chopra with history on the line.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games... as we get ready to bring the curtains down on the greatest sporting show on earth that has been unlike anything we have seen before.