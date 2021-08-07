Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

The 23-year-old farmer’’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country’’s seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India’’s individual gold winners in the showpiece.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Here are the best reactions:

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

what a way to finish india's campaign at #Tokyo2020 . Neeraj Chopra has won independent India's first track & field medal, only the second individual gold and it assures india's highest ever medal haul at an #Olympics with 7. HISTORY! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 7, 2021

What a day this is for Indian sports.

One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports.

First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

Milkha Singh's dying wish was to see an Indian win a gold medal in track and field at the Olympics. It has come just a little late but the Flying Sikh would have absolutely loved this moment. What an achievement for Neeraj and what a moment for India! pic.twitter.com/8mcXAkacDO — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 7, 2021

