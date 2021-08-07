Tokyo Olympics Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s gold-medal winning throw in men’s javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics The Indian threw 87.58m to comfortably win gold in the men’s javelin throw. Scroll Staff An hour ago Neeraj Chopra | Reuters THE THROW THAT WON #IND A #GOLD MEDAL 😍#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/F6xr6yFe8J— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Athletics Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2020 Olympics Javelin throw Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments