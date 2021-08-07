Bajrang Punia won bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category after an emphatic 8-0 win over Daulet Niyazbekov in the bronze-medal bout at Tokyo Olympics.

After a disappointing defeat in the semi-finals, Punia bounced back really well to claim bronze on Saturday.

The three-time world championship medallist added an Olympic medal to his tally and become one of the most decorated wrestlers in Indian wrestling.

However, Punia wasn’t too overjoyed with his achievement.

“I am not happy. This is not the result I had set out to achieve. Winning an Olympic medal is no mean achievement but I can’t jump with joy with bronze,” Bajrang told PTI.

Punia was one of the favourites in his weight category but never seemed in good tough in Tokyo before the bronze medal bout when he appeared to have come into his own.

However, Punia made sure that wrestling was the only event that contributed to multiple Olympic medals in Tokyo. This is the fourth successive Olympics where India have won a medal in wrestling

But the Wrestling Federation of India too expressed displeasure at the preparation of the wrestlers criticising NGOs like OGQ and JSW as well as the TOPS scheme for ruining athletes.