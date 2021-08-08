As Barcelona reeled from the reality that Lionel Messi really is leaving after 17 stellar years of trophy-laden success, former Barcelona and England star Gary Lineker was quick to salute the Argentinian’s legacy.

In the immediate aftermath of Messi’s address little reaction emerged in the Catalan metropolis as shocked fans, who turned out in their thousands to bid farewell at the Camp Nou, drank in the news that what they had feared really was happening.

The club itself posted on its Twitter feed a picture of Messi surrounded by replicas of the trophies he has won with the single word: Unrepeatable.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong tweeted late Saturday that “when I was a child I enjoyed watching all your games with my brother on TV in our room.

“When I came here two years ago I discovered you are an incredible person. It has been a dream to play alongside the best player in history,” said de Jong.

Barcelona’s former midfield general Andres Iniesta looked back on 14 years of often “magical moments” but added “imagining the club without you or seeing you at the Camp Nou in another shirt” would be very hard.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media.

"If you have a dream to chase, nothing can stop you" - LIONEL MESSI#MessiForever pic.twitter.com/YcwCuY8QBs — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi's love and loyalty to Barcelona cannot be disputed. He'll leave knowing he achieved everything possible but he deserved a better end to the fairytale. — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 8, 2021

Just to clear something up about Messi playing for free (he shouldn’t have to). Barca’s wage to revenue ratio is currently at around 115%. Even without Messi’s wages, it’s still 95%. La Liga’s salary cap is set at 70%. So even if Messi played for free,Barca couldn’t register him. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) August 8, 2021

So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021

✨ History made together.



Thank you, Leo Messi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c02krCE6iL — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 8, 2021

Messi when he came to Barcelona for the first time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vrerMOzO75 — Ankur (@AnkurMessi_) August 8, 2021

Barcelona's cameraman covering Messi's farewell pic.twitter.com/N08cCkZoLN — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 8, 2021

Pic of the year.

End of an era.

Historical day.



Lionel Andrés Messi pic.twitter.com/5zwQAKnwOH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

We will always love you. pic.twitter.com/uzeHS6cA4f — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi holds the following La Liga records:



Most goals (474)

Most goals in a season (50)

Most direct free kick goals (50)

Most assists (217)

Most assists in a season (22)

Most hat tricks (36)

Most hat tricks in a season (8) pic.twitter.com/vztBMBfEX8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 7, 2021