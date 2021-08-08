Around the Web Watch: As he bids goodbye to FC Barcelona, relive the best of Lionel Messi for the Spanish club The Spanish football club announced on Thursday that Messi will not be staying on because of constraints imposed by La Liga. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Lionel Messi over the years in Barcelona's colours | AFP Thank you, Leo. pic.twitter.com/cdS9xWe8Me— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021 Also readFC Barcelona say Lionel Messi won’t be staying at the club due to financial issues Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Football Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments