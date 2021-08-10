India sent a record contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, surpassing their mark from Rio 2016. While the initial contingent was tallied at 119 athletes, Sumit Nagal (tennis) and Diksha Dagar (golf) also made the cut late, making the contingent officially 121-member strong as per the International Olympic Committee.

It is worth noting that a squad of 16 was allowed for a hockey match but Indian teams also used two players from their reserves and a total of 18 players made appearances in the tournament. In athletics, some members of the original squad of 119 did not end up participating in any of the relay events. So the count of who represented India in various events stands approximately at 120-plus.

The Games started off with a bang for India, with a silver for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on the first official day of action and finished with wrestler Bajrang Punia and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (with a gold, no less) pushing the country past their previous highest medal tally.

While the medal winners will be celebrated in the years to come, it is important to recognise and, at the very least, record the achievements of every athlete who went to the Olympics. One of the things you always hear associated with the Olympics is how participation at the Games is no mean feat, but it is especially more so in a year like 2021. The pandemic-delayed Games made things challenging in some way or the other for every athlete to took part.

Here, we take a look at the overall results from every event featuring an Indian athlete:

India's updated entry count for Tokyo Olympics Discipline Female Male Total Archery 1 3 4 Artistic Gymnastics 1 0 1 Athletics 8 17* 25 Badminton 1 3 4 Boxing 4 5 9 Equestrian 0 1 1 Fencing 1 0 1 Golf 2 2 4 Hockey 16 (+2) 16 (+2) 32 Judo 1 0 1 Rowing 0 2 2 Sailing 1 3 4 Shooting 7 8 15 Swimming 1 2 3 Table Tennis 2 2 4 Tennis 2 1 3 Weightlifting 1 0 1 Wrestling 4 3 7 Total 53 68 121 A squad of 16 allowed for a game but Indian teams also used two players from their reserves and a total of 18 players made appearances in the tounament

India's medal winners at Tokyo Olympics Medal Name Sport Event Date Silver Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49 kg 24 July Bronze PV Sindhu Badminton Women's singles 1 August Bronze Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's welterweight 4 August Silver Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wrestling Men's freestyle 57 kg 5 August Bronze Men's hockey team Field hockey Men's tournament 5 August Gold Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw 7 August Bronze Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's freestyle 65 kg 7 August

Archery

Archery is one of the most exciting live events to watch at the Olympic Games and it sure produced stunning moments from the Indian athletes. Pravin Jadhav was arguably the find of the Games, finishing as the best male archer in the qualification and earning a shot at the mixed team event with Deepika Kumari. He was even more impressive in the men’s team event defeat against Korea, while going on to defeat the world No 2 archer in the individual event.

Atanu Das produced the moment of the archery campaign for India when he stunned Korean legend Oh Jinhyek in a shootoff.

At the end of it all, the wait for the first medal is still not over. Deepika Kumari, ranked world No 1, paid the price for being the ninth seed in qualification and ended up meeting the eventual champion An San in the quarterfinal. A better seeding would have taken her to the semifinal and given her a real shot at medal. Das also failed to make the most of a wide open men’s draw that saw none of the top eight seeds finish on the podium. He’d perhaps be the most disappointed across the board.

The expectations were high this time, and the contingent did not do themselves any favour by starting off poorly in the qualification round and ending up with difficult draws across the board as a result of their ranking round performances.

Archery Event Athletes Results Men's Individual Atanu Das Qual: 653/720 (Rank 35)



Eliminations: Lost in Rd of 16 against JPN



Rank: 9 Men's Individual Pravin Ramesh Jadhav Qual: 656/720 (Rank 31)



Eliminations: Lost in Rd of 32 against USA



Rank: 17 Men's Individual Tarundeep Rai Qual: 652/720 (Rank 37)



Eliminations: Lost in Rd of 32 against ISR



Rank: 17 Women's Individual Deepika Kumari Qual: 663/720 (Rank 9)



Eliminations: Lost in QF against KOR



Rank: 8

Men's Team Atanu Das, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai Qual: 1961/2160 (Rank 9)



Eliminations: Lost in QF against KOR



Rank: 8 Mixed team Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav Qual: 1319/1440 (Rank 9)



Eliminations: Lost in QF against KOR



Rank: 6

Artistic Gymnastics

Only the second Indian woman to participate in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics, Pranati Nayak would have found it difficult to qualify in the all-round category that is dominated by the powerhouses, but she also missed out on a spot in the final in any of the individual apparatuses. In vault, she registered only one attempt, while two attempts are needed for consideration to reach final.

Artistic Gymnastics Event Athlete Results Women's Artistic Gymnastics Pranati Nayak All around qualification rank 79



Vault: 13.466 (one attempt only)

Uneven bars: 9.033

Balance Beam: 9.433

Floor: 10.633



Did not progress to final in any division

Athletics

The headliner from the track and field is, without a doubt Neeraj Chopra. Apart from the javelin champion, Kamalpreet Kaur stood out by qualifying to the discus throw final with the second best throw. In the final, she couldn’t quite get going, finishing sixth. Avinash Sable continued his fine knack of setting a new personal bests at big events, rewriting his own national record in 3000m steeplechase. The men’s 4x400m relay produced an impressive performance to set a new Asian Record (and a national record, by extension of course) but, like Sable, fell agonisingly short of qualifying for the final.

Elsewhere though, there was disappointment galore for the athletes. While no one other than Neeraj, and perhaps Kamalpreet, were seen as medal contenders, a vast majority of them couldn’t get anywhere close to their personal bests. Perhaps an indication that they had peaked before the Games, trying to attain qualifying marks at the 11th hour.

Athletics Event Athletes Results Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Mukund Sable Rank in heats: 13th overall



Timing: 8:18.12 (NATIONAL RECORD)

Men's 400m Hurdles MP Jabir Rank in heats: 33rd overall



Timing: 50.77 Men's Long Jump M Sreeshankar Rank in qual: 25th overall



Best jump: 7.69 Men's Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Rank in qual: 24th overall



Best throw: 19.99 Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Rank in qual: 1st overall



Best throw: 86.65



Rank in final: 1st (GOLD)



Best throw: 87.58 Men's Javelin Throw Shivpal Singh Rank in qual: overall



Best throw: 76.40 Men's 20km Race Walk KT Irfan Position: 51



Timing: 1:34:41 Men's 20km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Position: 23



Timing: 1:25:07

Men's 20km Race Walk Rahul Position: 47



Timing: 1:32:06 Men's 50km Race Walk Gurpreet Singh Did Not Finish Men's 4 x 400m Relay Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya Rank in heats: 9th overall



Timing: 3:00.25 (ASIAN RECORD) Women's 100m Dutee Chand Rank in heats: 45th overall (round 1)



Timing: 11.54 Women's 200m Dutee Chand Rank in heats: 38th overall (round 1)



Timing: 23.85 Women's Discus Throw Kamalpreet Kaur Rank in qual: 2nd overall



Best throw: 64.00



Rank in final: 6th



Best throw: 63.70 Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia Rank in qual: 16th overall



Best throw: 60.57 Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani Rank in qual: 29th overall



Best throw: 54.04 Women's 20km Race Walk Bhawna Jat Position: 32



Timing: 1:37:38 Women's 20km Race Walk Priyanka Position: 17



Timing: 1:32:36 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Arokia Rajiv Rank in heats: 15th overall



Timing: 3:19.93

Badminton

It was a hat-trick for Indian badminton at the Olympics and once again, it was PV Sindhu delivering at a big-ticket event. She became the first Indian woman athlete to win two Olympic medals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were incredibly unlucky that the things panned out in such a way that despite defeating the eventual champions and winning two out of three group stage matches, they could not progress to the knockouts.

For B Sai Praneeth, there was disappointment as he paid the price for a shock defeat in his opening group match and got eliminated even before starting his second. It was unfortunate for India because the knockout draw opened up big time for Sai with the elimination of Ng Ka Long Angus and Kento Momota in the group stages, leaving the door open for a run to the semi-finals and a possible medal.

Badminton Event Athletes Results Men's Singles B Sai Praneeth Group stage: Lost against Misha Zilberman and Mark Caljouw in straight games Women's Singles PV Sindhu Group stage: Defeated Ksenia Polikarpova, Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games



Round of 16: Defeated Mia Blichfeldt in straight games



QF: Defeated Akane Yamaguchi in straight games



SF: Lost against Tai Tzu Ying in straight games



Bronze medal: Defeated He Bingjiao in straight games Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Group stage: Defeated Lee/Wang in three games, lost against Gideon/Sukamuljo in straight games, defeated Sean/Vendy in straight games



Boxing

An unprecedented nine Indian boxers – five men and four women – made the cut for the showpiece but only one of them could finish on the podium, with Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) securing the lone medal, India’s first in nine years. She reached the semifinals to assure bronze and lost to the eventual champion.

Handed tricky draws, the men, however, could log just one win across the board – through debutant super heavyweight Satish Kumar – while world no 1 Amit Panghal (52kg) was among the rest who lost in the opening round.

Mary Kom endured the heartbreak of a hard-fought, and in her mind an unfair, split decision defeat.

The star of the contingent, without a doubt, was Borgohain for her two wins against quality opponents and putting up a fight till the end against a red-hot boxer in the semifinal.

Boxing Event Athlete Result Men's Fly (48-52kg) Amit Panghal Round of 16: Lost 1-4 against Yurberjen Martínez Rivas Men's Light (57-63kg) Manish Kaushik Round of 32: Lost 1-4 against Luke McCormack Men's Welter (63-69kg) Vikas Krishan Yadav Round of 32: Lost 0-5 against Quincy Okazawa Men's Middle (69-75kg) Ashish Kumar Round of 32: Lost 0-5 against Erbieke Tuoheta Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Satish Kumar Round of 16: Won 4-1 against Ricardo Brown



QF: Lost 0-5 against Bakhodir Jalolov Women's Fly (48-51kg) MC Mary Kom Round of 16: Won 4-1 against Miguelina Hernandez Garcia Women's Light (57-60kg) Simranjit Kaur Baatth Round of 16: Lost 0-5 against Sudaporn Seesondee Women's Welter (64-69kg) Lovlina Borgohain Round of 16: Won 3-2 against Nadine Apetz



QF: Won 4-1 against Chen Nien Chen



SF: Lost 0-5 against Busenaz Surmeneli

(BRONZE MEDAL) Women's Middle (69-75kg) Pooja Rani Round of 16: Won 5-0 against Ichrak Chaib



QF: Lost 0-5 against Qian Li

Equestrian

If you had watched the Equestrian Eventing live on the broadcast, you would have heard the commentators reserve some rich praise for Fouaad Mirza, who rode Seigneur Medicott, and qualified for the jumping individual final, courtesy three solid rounds of qualifying across Dressage, Cross Country and Jumping. The 29-year-old Bengaluru rider, who was the first equestrian to qualify for the Olympics since Imtiaz Anees in Sydney 2000, was in the top 10 after the Dressage round.

(In the points system, penalties are used to decide standings. Lower the penalty (zero being best), better you performed)

Equestrian Event Athlete Result Eventing Individual Fouaad Mirza Dressage: 28.00

Cross Country: 11.20

1st Jump: 8.00

Final Jump: 12.40

Total penalties: 59.60



Final rank: 23

Fencing

Fencing is one of the sporting events that has been part of every edition of the modern Olympic Games but we had to wait till 2021 in Tokyo for an Indian to feature. CA Bhavani Devi made history even before her campaign began in Tokyo. In the women’s individual sabre event, she won her round of 64 bout before going down fighting against the world No 3 Manon Brunet in the second round.

Fencing Event Athlete Result Women's Sabre Individual CA Bhavani Devi Round of 64: Defeated TUN



Round of 32: Lost against FRA

Golf

Every Olympic Games, there comes a story so captivating that it makes you sit up, drop everything else you are doing, and watch on intently even if it is a sport you do not follow regularly. Aditi Ashok made thousands of Indians not only watch golf for the first time at the Olympics, but made them curious about rules and follow her quest for what would have frankly been a ridiculous medal.

It was agonising. It stings. But golfer Aditi Ashok’s fourth place at Tokyo 2020 is a reason for joy

Golf Event Name Result Men's Individual Stroke Play Anirban Lahiri Rounds: 67, 72, 68, 72 (Par 71)



To Par: -5



Final standing: Tied-42nd Men's Individual Stroke Play Udayan Mane Rounds: 76, 69, 70, 72 (Par 71)



To Par: +3



Final standing: 56th Women's Individual Stroke Play Aditi Ashok Rounds: 67, 66, 68, 68 (Par 71)



To Par: -15



Final standing: 4th Women's Individual Stroke Play Diksha Dagar Rounds: 76, 72, 72, 70 (Par 71)



To Par: +6



Final standing: Tied 50th

Hockey

A memorable hockey tournament for both the Indian teams, with the men ending a 41-year wait for a medal in the event while the women went beyond expectations and their rankings to not just reach the knockouts, but stun the mighty Australians. Even in the semifinal and bronze medal match, the team lost out only by the finest margins. The men’s team suffered just two defeats in the tournament, coming against the eventual finalists, and produced a thriller against Germany to clinch bronze.

Hockey Event Final standings Indian men's hockey team BRONZE MEDAL (3rd) Indian women's hockey team 4th (defeat in bronze medal match)

Indian men's hockey team results Match Result Scoreline New Zealand (Grp) India win 3-2 Australia (Grp) India lost 1-7 Spain (Grp) India win 3-0 Argentina (Grp) India win 3-1 Japan (Grp) India win 5-3 Great Britain (QF) India win 3-1 Belgium (SF) India lost 2-5 Germany (BRONZE) India win 4-5

Indian women's hockey team results Match Result Start Time Netherlands (Grp) India lost 1-5 Germany (Grp) India lost 0-2 Great Britain (Grp) India lost 1-4 Ireland (Grp) India won 1-0 South Africa (Grp) India won 4-3 Australia (QF) India won 1-0 Argentina (SF) India lost 1-2 Great Britain (Bronze) India lost 3-4

Judo

Judo Event Athletes Result Women -48 kg Shushila Devi Likmabam Lost in round of 32

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers as they bettered Dattu Bhokanal’s efforts in Rio (13th) to finish 11th in the men’s lightweight double sculls. They reached the Semifinal A/B race through repechage and that earned a spot in the top 12.

Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Athletes Race Rank in race Time Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh Heat 2 5 6:40.33 Repechage 2 3 6:51.36 Semifinal A/B 2 6 6:24.41 Final B 5 (Overall 11th) 6:29.66

Sailing

In sailing, India were competing in multiple events for the first time . The highlight for the contingent was Vishnu Saravanan finished third in one of the ranking races. Nethra Kumanan too was in the top 20 in three out of her 10 races.

Sailing Event Athlete Race Standing in race (=points) Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Vishnu Saravanan



(Overall standing: 20/35) Race 01 14 Race 02 20 Race 03 24 Race 04 23 Race 05 22 Race 06 12 Race 07 27 Race 08 23 Race 09 3 Race 10 15 Race 10 15 Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Nethra Kumanan



(Overall standing: 35/44)

Race 01 33 Race 02 16 Race 03 15 Race 04 40 Race 05 32 Race 06 38 Race 07 22 Race 08 20 Race 09 37 Race 10 38 Men's Skiff - 49er KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar



(Overall standing: 17/19)

Race 01 18 Race 02 18 Race 03 17 Race 04 19 Race 05 14 Race 06 5 Race 07 17 Race 08 11 Race 09 15 Race 10 16 Race 11 9 Race 12 14

Shooting

India’s highly-rated shooting contingent fired a blank for the second straight Olympics Games, wrapping up their campaign at Tokyo 2020 with just one final appearance from 15 shooters.

Let that sink in: India reached just one final across ten events at Tokyo Olympics. That, perhaps more than anything, was the biggest surprise, taking into account the fact that medals are no guarantee in the final for such an unpredictable sport. Just like Rio 2016, India didn’t have a single medal in a discipline that has generally seen success for India at the international stage.

Read more about the team’s performances here.

Shooting individual events Athlete Event Qualification score Qualificationposition Last finalist cut-off (Top 8) Saurabh Chaudhary 10 m air pistol 586 1st (qualified, placed 7th) Abhishek Verma 10 m air pistol 575 17 578 Manu Bhaker 10 m air pistol 575 12 577 Yashaswini Deswal 10 m air pistol 574 13 577 Deepak Kumar 10 m air rifle 624.7 26 629.2 Divyansh Singh Panwar 10 m air rifle 622.8 32 629.2 Apurvi Chandela 10 m air rifle 621.9 36 628.5 Elavenil Valarivan 10 m air rifle 626.5 16 628.5 Sanjeev Rajput 50 m rifle 3 positions 1157 32 1176 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 50 m rifle 3 positions 1167 21 1176 Rahi Sarnobat 25 m pistol 573 32 584 Manu Bhaker 25 m pistol 582 15 584 Tejaswini Sawant 50 m rifle 3 positions 1154 33 1171 Anjum Moudgil 50 m rifle 3 positions 1167 15 1171 Mairaj Ahmad Khan Skeet 117 25 122 Angad Vir Singh Bajwa Skeet 120 18 122

Shooting mixed team events Athlete Event Qualification score Qualificationposition Last finalist cut-off (Top 8) Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil 10 m air rifle team mixed team 623.8 18 627.9 Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan 10 m air rifle team mixed team 626.5 12 627.9 Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker 10 m air pistol team mixed team 582 Qualified first in stage 1, out in stage 2 (7/8) 575 Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Deswal 10 m air pistol team mixed team 564 17 575

Table tennis

Sharath Kamal, still going strong at 39, produced what he called one of the best performances in his career as he pushed Ma Long in the round 2 match to all corners before eventually losing in five games. G Sathiyan had a disappointing debut, losing a match he would have won nine times out of 10, in the second round. Manika Batra was impressive too in her second Olympics campaign and played two superb matches to go as far as the third round. Sutirtha Mukherjee, the lowest ranked among the four, pulled off a nice win against a higher-ranked opponent in round one.

Table tennis Event Athletes Results Men's Singles Achanta Sharath Kamal Round 2: Defeated Tiago Apolonia 4-2



Round 3: Lost against Ma Long 1-4



Rank: 17

Men's Singles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Round 2: Lost 3-4 against Hang Siu Lam



Rank: 33 Women's Singles Manika Batra Round 1: Defeated Ho Tin-Tin 4-0



Round 2: Defeated Margaryta Pesotska 4-3



Round 3: Lost against Sofia Polcanova 0-4



Rank: 17 Women's Singles Sutirtha Mukherjee Round 1: Defeated Linda Bergstroem 4-3



Round 2: Lost against Fu Yu 0-4



Rank: 33 Mixed Doubles Achanta Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra Lost against TPE in round of 16



Rank: 9

Tennis

The drama that preceded their Olympics campaign did not quite match the results on court as another lukewarm campaign for Indian tennis came to an early close. Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since Leander Paes in 1996 to win a singles match at the Games but world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round was a step up too far. The disappointment however was in doubles where Ankita Raina and Sania Mirza lost their first round match after taking the first 6-0 and serving for the second set.

Tennis Event Athletes Results Women's Doubles Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina Lost in first round 0-6, 6-7, [8-10] against Kichenok sisters Men's singles Sumit Nagal Round 1: Defeated Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4



Round 2: Lost against Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 1-6

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics with a silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting.

The Indian lifted a total of 202kgs to finish second to China’s Hou Zhihui, who won the gold with an Olympic record total of 210 kgs. She started with successful lifts of 84kg and 87kg in the snatch to make the perfect start to her quest for a podium finish. A world record holder in clean and jerk in women’s 49kg category, Mirabai was in a good position to finish on the podium once she was in the top places after the snatch. The Indian made a successful attempt of 110 kg to start off Clean & Jerk before an incredible second lift of 115 kg

She became the second Indian to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s historic bronze in 2000 and just the fifth individual to win a silver medal.

Weightlifting Event Athletes Results Women's 49kg Mirabai Chanu Snatch: 87 kg

Clean and Jerk: 115 kg

Total: 202 kg



Rank: Silver medal

Wrestling

In wrestling, the undoubted success story was Ravi Kumar Dahiya who produced a stunning comeback in the second period of his semifinal bout to ensure India would medal for the fourth consecutive Games in the sport. But it was a strange old campaign for the grapplers as there was a sense of underachievement at the end despite adding two medals to India’s tally. Bajrang Punia expected more from himself than a bronze while top seed Vinesh Phogat endured another Olympics heartbreak, this time due to the results that did not go her way in a tough field.

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and the weight of their own expectations

On the day India won two Olympic medals, a second Olympic heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat

Wrestling Event Athletes Result Women's Freestyle 50kg Seema Bisla Lost in round of 16



Rank: 17 Women's Freestyle 53kg Vinesh Phogat Won in round of 16

Lost in quarterfinal



Rank: 9 Women's Freestyle 57kg Anshu Malik Lost in round of 16

Lost in repechage round 1



Rank: 9 Women's Freestyle 62kg Sonam Malik Lost in round of 16



Rank: 11 Men's Freestyle 57kg Ravi Kumar Won in round of 16

Won in QF

Won in SF

Lost in final



Rank: 2 (SILVER) Men's Freestyle 65kg Bajrang Punia Won in round of 16

Won in QF

Lost in SF

Won in bronze medal bout



Rank: 3 (BRONZE) Men's Freestyle 86kg Deepak Punia Won in round of 16

Won in QF

Lost in SF

Lost in bronze medal bout



Rank: 5

With inputs from Zenia D’Cunha and PTI