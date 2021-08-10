The Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday “temporarily suspended” star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her Tokyo Olympics campaign that ended in quarter-final defeat and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

It has been learnt that Vinesh, has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice that mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where she had trained with coach Woller Akos, had refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision,” a WFI source told PTI.

“WFI was pulled up by IOA for failing to control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard,” the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian teammates — Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla — arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

“She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them,” the official added.

Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus’ Vanesa.

In addition, the 19-year old Sonam has been given a notice for misconduct for failing to collect her passport and asking a SAI official to do so on her behalf.