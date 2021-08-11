The support team of the the Indian men’s cricket team is set to undergo a complete overhaul after the T20 World Cup later this year.

Head coach Ravi Shastri has informed the BCCI of his decision to step away after the World Cup and the Indian cricket board also wants a new group in place , according to report by The Indian Express.

The 59-year-old Shastri’s contract comes to an end after the completion of T20 World Cup and he does not wish to extend it.

Apart from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour will also leave the team after T20 World Cup, continued the report.

The T20 World Cup, which has been pushed back from 2020, will be held in October-November in the UAE. BCCI are the hosts but it was moved out of India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former India player Shastri took over from Anil Kumble, being named full-time coach in 2017 after India’s defeat in the Champions Trophy final and a fall-out between Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. Under his coaching, the Indian team has won two Test series in Australia, reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and the WTC Final but went down to New Zealand in both the knockout games.

Despite the lack of ICC trophies under him, Shastri has been credited with helping create the team’s never-say-die mentality, which was especially witnessed during the stunning fightback win in Australia earlier this year.

BCCI will seek applications for the post of coach, as per protocol. Speculations have been rife that current NCA head Rahul Dravid will be promoted as head coach after he took over the job for limited over series in Sri Lanka with a second-string Indian team while Test squad was in England. But some reports have suggested that he is keen to continue with the NCA.

Dravid’s earlier two year-contract has ended and as per protocol, BCCI has invited applications. Dravid is likely to reapply for a two-year extension. The last date for application is August 15 (till 11.59 PM).

After the conclusion of the six games in Sri Lanka, he was asked if wanted to be India head coach on a long-term basis but he was non-committal on the high-profile subject.

“I haven’t really thought anything far ahead, to be honest. I am enjoying doing what I am doing,” he had said.