Tokyo Olympics Watch: When two men decided to share the high jump gold medal at Tokyo 2020 - a moment for the ages Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy decided against a playing a jumpoff and shared the gold medal for men's high jump. Scroll Staff An hour ago Gianmarco Tamberi (L) and Mutaz Essa Barshim pose with their gold medals | INA FASSBENDER / AFP