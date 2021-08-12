England vs India 2nd Test, Day 1: Live score, updates, stats, commentary from Lord’s Cricket Ground
Follow live coverage of day one of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Live updates
2.40 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day one of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Virat Kohli and Co had the upper hand for most of the first Test and if it wasn’t for rain on the final day at Trent Bridge, they could well have been 1-0 up in the five-match series. But the visitors would want to put that disappointment behind them and start strongly again at Lord’s.
Shardul Thakur, who took two wickets in each of the innings in Nottingham, will miss out on the second Test due to injury. For England, Stuart Broad was ruled out for the rest of the series after pulling his calf muscle during training.