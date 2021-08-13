Joe Root won the toss on Thursday and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first. Virat Kohli said he would have done the same. One couldn’t really fault both the captains’ assessment at the start of the second Test between England and India. The conditions were overcast and Lord’s has traditionally favoured fast bowling.

It was the eighth time Kohli had lost the toss in as many Tests as captain in England. But by the end of the day, he must’ve been extremely pleased that the streak wasn’t broken. Thanks to Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul’s splendid batting, India conquered difficult conditions to finish the day at 276/3, and that put them well ahead in the contest.

James Anderson was doing James Anderson things from the first over, with Ollie Robinson, who bagged a five-for in the first Test at Trent Bridge, giving him good support with the new ball. But Rohit and Rahul had come to the crease with a determination of a different kind. India got to 14/0 at the end of 12 overs, without a boundary being hit, as the openers left the ball masterfully, defended close to their bodies, and buried their natural, aggressive instincts.

Rohit went to on score 83 off 145 and was dismissed in the 44th over, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 127 off 248 at the end of day’s play. They added 126 runs for the first wicket and showcased Test match batting of the highest calibre.

Let’s talk about Rohit’s knock first. He was not out in the second innings at Trent Bridge and before that, he had got 20-plus scores in seven straight innings but could manage to convert just one of them into a half-century. Ever since he was promoted to the opener’s slot in 2019, he has been getting starts consistently but he tends to succumb to impulsive bouts of aggression.

Rohit was dismissed for 36 in the first innings in Nottingham after hooking one straight to fine-leg. But he went on to say he had no regret going for the shot.

“You have to be ready to play your shots as well because their bowlers are so disciplined that you hardly get anything,” Rohit had said. “So when you get the balls which are your shots, in your area, you’ve got to put them away.”

And that right there was the key to Rohit’s knock on Thursday. He was entirely mindful of the threat the English bowlers possessed and showed high class defensive skills to keep them at bay. In fact, he scored just 13 runs off the first 50 balls he faced. But then came an over in which he hit Sam Curran for four boundaries, and the Indian innings kicked into gear from there on. And soon after came the first six of the match – a Rohit Sharma hook over fine-leg.

The 34-year-old waited for the balls to either be short, too full, or too straight. There were no release shots played. Also, it’s one thing knowing your scoring areas and it’s another thing executing those shots. The fact that Rohit hardly ever missed out on scoring opportunities is testament to his exceptional skills as a batsman.

Players are generally judged by high scores but Rohit's contribution has been outstanding.



The stat I am interested



Instances where the opening stand for India has lasted >20 overs in SENA countries



2000-2020-5

2021-5



Avg balls faced by Rohit- 70#ENGvsIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 12, 2021

Batting records since October 1, 2019 (when Rohit Sharma started opening the batting in Tests) pic.twitter.com/d5FoJYeYPd — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma averages 64.36 when opening the batting in Test cricket.



That's the highest average for any opener in Test history (min 20 innings).#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 12, 2021

One of the remarkable aspects about Rohit and Rahul’s opening stand was how they remained unperturbed by the happenings at the other end. They both started slowly but once Rohit started freeing up, Rahul didn’t feel the urge to do the same. And similarly, Rohit never seemed under pressure to keep the scoreboard ticking. They both played strictly on the merit of the ball and ended up building the perfect partnership for India.

Last three instances both Indian openers scoring 50-plus runs in a same Test innings outside Asia:



v England, Nottingham, 2007 (1st inn.)

v South Africa, Centurion, 2010 (2nd inn.)

v England, Lord's, 2021* (1st inn.)#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 12, 2021

Last 100+ opening stand outside Asia for India..

137 runs against South Africa at Centurion in December 2010 between Gambhir & Sehwag#ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 12, 2021

#ENGvIND



Just the third ever century opening partnership in Tests for India at Lord's.



Mankad-Roy: 1952

Engineer-Gavaskar: 1974

Rahul-Rohit: 2021 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 12, 2021

The stand of 126 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul was only the second century opening stand for India in England in Tests since 1980 and that tells us the value of the stand. #ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 12, 2021

Rahul was the form batsman for India heading into this match after getting an 84 in his first innings at Trent Bridge. And on Thursday, he further cemented his claim for a permanent spot at the top of the order. His century at Lord’s was a tactical and technical masterclass.

The 29-year-old was batting on 33 off 118 when Rohit was dismissed. During their partnership, not once did he seem tempted to keep pace with his opening partner. But once Anderson got England back in the game, Rahul switched gears seamlessly and ended up scoring 93 runs off the next 130 balls.

It isn’t easy playing second fiddle and it also isn’t easy to look for quick runs to relieve the pressure from your partner. But Rahul did both these things and he did make it look easy. When Pujara came to the crease, he upped his scoring rate immediately and got 15 runs off the next 15 balls. And when Kohli joined him, he added 25 off 30.

Just like he did in Nottingham, Rahul showed his full repertoire as a batsman. He had made a long, arduous journey by the time Rohit perished, but he reset thereafter and kept going from strength to strength. If the first half of his innings was an exhibition on how to leave and defend the red ball, the second was studded with some stunning strokeplay. The right-hander fancied the cover region and some of the front-foot drives he hit for four were out of the top drawer.

“It was probably the best I have seen KL bat,” said Rohit after the day’s play. “He was in control from start to finish, at no point did it look like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you do that, it definitely works. Today was his day and he made it count.”

Most 100s by Indian openers outside Asia:

15 Sunil Gavaskar (81 inns)

4 Virender Sehwag (59 inns)

4 KL Rahul (28 inns)#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 12, 2021

Just to add to this, the last THREE Test centuries by Indian openers in SENA countries (SENA = SA, ENG, NZ & AUS) have ALL been by @klrahul11



110 - KL Rahul, Sydney, 2015

149 - KL Rahul, The Oval, 2018

112* - KL Rahul, Lord's, 2021👈#INDvENG | #ENGvIND | #MakeStatsGreatAgain https://t.co/5tNKhbRbrv — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul now has four 100s in 28 innings as opener in Tests outside Asia - same as Virender Sehwag in 59 innings - at a better average.



Among Indian openers, only Sunil Gavaskar (15) has scored more 100s outside Asia.#ENGvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 12, 2021

Superb innings from KL Rahul. 21% leaves is the highest percentage he's recorded in any of his six Test tons, and the balls taken to reach the landmark (212) is the second most. Patience and a willingness to soak up pressure has defined the knock. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 12, 2021

KL Rahul is only the second Indian opener to score a century on the first day of a Test outside Asia after the opposition put India in to bat first.



The only other Indian opener to do so is Navjot Singh Sidhu (116 v West Indies at Kingston in 1989).#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 12, 2021

With the middle order batsmen struggling for runs in recent times, Rohit and Rahul’s form at the top of the order is a huge advantage for India. England is one of the toughest places to score runs in, more so for openers, and the determination and application shown by the duo is the need of the hour for the visitors.

Anderson and Co will surely continue to ask tough questions as the series progresses, but India seem to have found an opening pair that has the right answers.