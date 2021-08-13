Olympic-returned Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had a rough start at the Scottish Open as she carded a five-over 77 to lie T-129th after the opening round. Fellow Indian Tvesa Malik too had a tough outing on the first day, shooting a one-over 73 to lie at the 79th spot.

Local favourite Michele Thomson started in style with a seven-under 65, her season-best, for the lead.

The Aberdeen player regrouped after a bogey on the first hole to card an eagle on No. 2 and went on to birdie seven of her final 11 holes of the tournament co-sanctioned by Ladies European and Ladies PGA Tours.

Aditi, who was swamped by interviews on her arrival into Scotland after a superb fourth place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will need a great second round to make the cut, while Tvesa too will hope to produce a better show.

Tvesa, who came close to winning the Gant Ladies Open, had three birdies against four bogeys, while Aditi had seven bogeys against two birdies.

Thompson, who is managed by former Open winner Paul Lawrie, is making only her 12th appearance in an LPGA Tour event since 2017. Her career-best finish is a tie for 48th at the 2018 ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Jasmine Suwannapura joins 2020 Tokyo Olympian Anne van Dam and major champion Yuka Saso in a tie for second at five-under.

Suwannapura returned to the links and Scotland for the first time since her runner-up performance at the 2020 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.

The 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lydia Ko is T24 at two-under, while defending champion Stacy Lewis sits in a tie for 35th heading into the second round.