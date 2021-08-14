England vs India 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Bumrah and Co look to make inroads as Root holds fort
Follow live coverage of day three of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Day 1: Rahul, Rohit and the art of playing strictly on the merit of the ball
Day 2: On a tough day for India, Siraj shows his knack of making things happen
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
India first innings: 364 all-out
Live updates
ENG 153/3 after 53 overs: Just a single in that over from Siraj. He did better and attacked the top of the stumps. England trail by 211 runs as Bumrah comes on to bowl.
ENG 150/3 after 51 overs: Shot! This time Bairstow drives it straight past mid-off. Too full from Siraj. England are moving along nicely.
ENG 144/3 after 50 overs: Two more fours for Bairstow! Another one past gully followed by a stylish on-drive. Shami hasn’t bowled badly but has been taken for runs.
ENG 132/3 after 48 overs: Expensive over from Shami as Bairstow picks up two fours. The first one was clipped past square-leg and the next one was thanks to a thick outside edge past gully.
ENG 124/3 after 47 overs: FIFTY for Joe Root! He gets to his 51st half-century in Test cricket off 82 balls. Another classy knock from the England captain. Siraj pitched it slightly wide and Root drove it on the rise past extra-cover for four.
ENG 120/3 after 46 overs: Just a single from the first over of the day bowled by Shami. England used a heavy roller this morning. Conditions look good for batting at the moment.
3.29 pm: The players are in readiness. It’s bright and sunny at Lord’s. Shami has the ball, Root on strike. Here we go!
3.25 pm: The ball is 45 overs old now but India’s bowlers will aim to make the most of the fresh pitch in the first four. Root is batting on 48 and his team trails by a massive 245 runs. It may sound like a cliche but today’s first session is indeed critical.
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day three of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
England captain Joe Root’s latest rescue mission with the bat could not prevent India maintaining their grip on the second Test at Lord’s on Friday.
The hosts were 119/3 at stumps on the second day, still 245 runs adrift of India’s first-innings 364.
But amid yet another top-order collapse, star batsman Root was 48 not out.
Root had come in with England struggling at 23/2 after Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in successive deliveries – with the recalled Haseeb Hameed out for a golden duck.
Together with Rory Burns, Root repaired some of that damage in a third-wicket partnership of 85 before the left-handed opener was lbw to Mohammed Shami for 49.
Earlier James Anderson took 5/64 as India were dismissed after resuming on their overnight 276/3 having lost the toss.
It was the 31st time in 164 matches that Anderson had taken five wickets in a Test innings and the seventh occasion at Lord’s.
– AFP