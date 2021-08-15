Mohammed Siraj is taking wickets and his new mode of celebration involves an underlying message for all his critics.

Siraj was the pick of India’s bowlers with four wickets in his first appearance at the Lord’s cricket ground and was asked about his “finger on lips” gesture after getting each and every wicket.

“This story (celebration) is for the haters (critics) because they used to say a lot of things about me, like he cannot do this and cannot do that. So, I will only let the ball do the talking and that is why this is my new style of celebration,” Siraj said at the virtual post-day press conference after the third day’s play of the second Test.

Put in to bat, India rode on KL Rahul’s classy 129 to post 364 in the first innings, but England skipper Joe Root struck an unbeaten 180 to help England post 391 in their first essay and take a 27-run lead.

Siraj said that the plan of the fast bowlers was to be consistent and bowl in one area. He also underlined the importance of four fast bowlers in these conditions.

“It was important (to play with fourth fast bowler), because we have taken three wickets at the start and our fast bowlers were effective and bowling consistently in one area.

“The role of fast bowlers is important in England because when you come to England, you want to try things, but our plan here was to be consistent and bowl at one place,” he said