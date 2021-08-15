India’s Under-18 recurve archers won the men’s and mixed team gold medals at the Youth World Championships on Sunday in Wroclaw, Poland.

In the compound events on Saturday, India’s young archers won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals across U18 and U21 events.

Saturday report: India bag U18 compound women’s, men’s & mixed team gold medals at Archery World Youth C’ships

In the U18 men’s recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar over came France in a closely contested final.

Team India 🇮🇳 is the new recurve under-18 world champion! 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/6HG37EhloG — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 15, 2021

Changmai was in action soon for the second time and he was joined by Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan in the final for the second recurve gold medal of the day.

Both the men’s team and mixed team archers spoke about how they were proud to win the gold medal on Independence Day and see the national anthem played at the range in Wroclaw.

Team India 🇮🇳 is the new recurve under-18 mixed team world champion! 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/Rf3mRmvT1a — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 15, 2021

Earlier in the day, the women’s U18 team of Manjiri Alone, Avani and Tamnna clinched bronze medal by defeating Germany.

Team India 🇮🇳 are the recurve cadet women’s bronze medallists! 🥉👏 pic.twitter.com/zoAEBTJQWA — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 15, 2021

Here are the results and schedule for the day:

Recurve event finals (Sunday) Results Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team



India (IND) - (GER) Germany India won 5-3 Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team



India (IND) - (FRA) France India won 5-3 Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team



Japan (JPN) - (IND) India India won 6-2 Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women



ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men



ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team



India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team



Spain (ESP) - (IND) India Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team



Spain (ESP) - (IND) India Gold: Recurve Junior Women



CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika

Compound event finals (Saturday) Result Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team



India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey India win 228-216 Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team



USA (USA) - (IND) India India win 233-231 Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team



India (IND) - (USA) USA India win 155-152 Bronze: Compound Cadet Women



BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur India win 140-135 Gold: Compound Cadet Women



GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene Mexico win 139-136 Gold: Compound Junior Women



CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda Croatia win 141-140 Bronze: Compound Junior Men



YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian India win 146-145

More to follow