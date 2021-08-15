India’s Under-18 recurve archers won the men’s and mixed team gold medals at the Youth World Championships on Sunday in Wroclaw, Poland.

In the compound events on Saturday, India’s young archers won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals across U18 and U21 events.

In the U18 men’s recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar over came France in a closely contested final.

Changmai was in action soon for the second time and he was joined by Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan in the final for the second recurve gold medal of the day.

Both the men’s team and mixed team archers spoke about how they were proud to win the gold medal on Independence Day and see the national anthem played at the range in Wroclaw.

Earlier in the day, the women’s U18 team of Manjiri Alone, Avani and Tamnna clinched bronze medal by defeating Germany.

Here are the results and schedule for the day:

Recurve event finals (Sunday)

Results
Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team

India (IND) - (GER) Germany 		India won 5-3
Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team

India (IND) - (FRA) France 		India won 5-3
Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team

Japan (JPN) - (IND) India 		India won 6-2
Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women

ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty
Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men

ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal
Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team

India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine
Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team

Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team

Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
Gold: Recurve Junior Women

CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika

Compound event finals (Saturday)

Result
Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team

India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey 		India win 228-216
Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team

USA (USA) - (IND) India 		India win 233-231
Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team

India (IND) - (USA) USA 		India win 155-152
Bronze: Compound Cadet Women

BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur 		India win 140-135
Gold: Compound Cadet Women

GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene 		Mexico win 139-136
Gold: Compound Junior Women

CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda 		Croatia win 141-140
Bronze: Compound Junior Men

YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian 		India win 146-145

