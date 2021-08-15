India’s Under-18 recurve archers won the men’s and mixed team gold medals at the Youth World Championships on Sunday in Wroclaw, Poland.
In the compound events on Saturday, India’s young archers won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals across U18 and U21 events.
In the U18 men’s recurve team final, top seeds Bishal Changmai, Vickey Ruhal, Amit Kumar over came France in a closely contested final.
Changmai was in action soon for the second time and he was joined by Tamnna in the mixed team event final where the Indians defeated Japan in the final for the second recurve gold medal of the day.
Both the men’s team and mixed team archers spoke about how they were proud to win the gold medal on Independence Day and see the national anthem played at the range in Wroclaw.
Earlier in the day, the women’s U18 team of Manjiri Alone, Avani and Tamnna clinched bronze medal by defeating Germany.
Here are the results and schedule for the day:
Recurve event finals (Sunday)
|Results
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (GER) Germany
|India won 5-3
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Men Team
India (IND) - (FRA) France
|India won 5-3
| Gold: Recurve Cadet Mixed Team
Japan (JPN) - (IND) India
|India won 6-2
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Women
ALONE Manjiri Manoj (IND) - (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty
| Bronze: Recurve Cadet Men
ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) - (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal
| Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team
India (IND) - (UKR) Ukraine
| Gold: Recurve Junior Men Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Mixed Team
Spain (ESP) - (IND) India
| Gold: Recurve Junior Women
CANALES Elia (ESP) - (IND) BARI Komalika
Compound event finals (Saturday)
|Result
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women Team
India (IND) - (TUR) Turkey
|India win 228-216
| Gold: Compound Cadet Men Team
USA (USA) - (IND) India
|India win 233-231
| Gold: Compound Cadet Mixed Team
India (IND) - (USA) USA
|India win 155-152
| Bronze: Compound Cadet Women
BOULTON Hallie (GBR) - (IND) Parneet Kaur
|India win 140-135
| Gold: Compound Cadet Women
GURJAR Priya (IND) - (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene
|Mexico win 139-136
| Gold: Compound Junior Women
CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) - (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda
|Croatia win 141-140
| Bronze: Compound Junior Men
YADAV Rishabh (IND) - (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian
|India win 146-145
