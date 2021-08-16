Field Watch Watch: Roger Federer says he will be out of the game for many months but hopes to return to tour Federer, who turned 40 this month, has been out of action since his Wimbledon 2021 exit. Scroll Staff Aug 16, 2021 · 12:14 am Updated Aug 16, 2021 · 12:20 am Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021 | AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) Big tennis news: 40 years old Roger Federer will have another knee surgery and stop for many months. Wanna give himself a chance to return in a decent shape. pic.twitter.com/KD8eVv6JzA— José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Roger Federer Tennis Federer Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments