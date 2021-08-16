England vs India 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rishabh Pant looks to build visitors’ lead
Follow live coverage of day five of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Day 1: Rahul, Rohit and the art of playing strictly on the merit of the ball
Day 2: On a tough day for India, Siraj shows his knack of making things happen
Day 3: India’s world-class bowling attack doesn’t have an answer to Root’s genius
Day 4: Pujara and Rahane dig deep to keep India alive
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
India first innings: 364 all-out
England first innings 391 all-out
Live updates
IND 192/6 after 85 overs: Cracking shot from Pant! He steps out to Anderson and thumps a cover-drive for four. That went off his bat like a rocket! Ishant then ends the over with a boundary through extra-cover. Priceless runs for India.
IND 183/6 after 84 overs: Robinson starts proceedings from the other end and this time Pant picks a single off the fifth ball. The last ball was a bouncer and Ishant managed to block it. No rash shots from Pant so far.
IND 182/6 after 83 overs: Pant picks a single off the fourth ball of the over and Ishant plays out the last two. Anderson wasting no time in finding his mark.
3.30 pm: Rishabh Pant holds the key as India lead by 154 runs. Can he help his team set a big target? James Anderson has the new ball in hand. This promises to be a cracking day of Test cricket. Here we go!
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day five of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
England’s Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck late on against India at Lord’s on Sunday to leave the second Test intriguingly poised heading into the last day.
India were 181/6 in their second innings, a lead of 154 runs, when bad light forced an early close.
The start of a fourth day of fluctuating fortunes had seen Wood remove in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
And the visitors were in even greater trouble at 55-3 when Sam Curran captured the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.
Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), both of whom had previously struggled for runs this series, checked England’s progress albeit it took them a sedate 59 overs to add exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.
But from 155/3, India lost three wickets for 20 runs.
– AFP