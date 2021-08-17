Virat Kohli may not be having the best of times with the bat by his own high standards but as a captain, he continues to notch up impressive Test match wins and climb up the leaderboard.

On Monday, there was another chapter added to the list of India’s memorable Test match victories under his captaincy.

India started day five of the second Test at Lord’s with their backs to the wall but by the end, there was no doubt about the quality and class of the visitors as they got the job done in 51.5 overs of superb pace bowling.

Kohli was in his element as well – making the right bowling changes, setting aggressive fields and taking the right referral calls.

The game wasn’t allowed to drift and he wasn’t just reacting to what was happening on the field of play. Rather, like all great skippers, he was setting the tone.

His energy, as always, had an infectious vibe to it and by the end, England had simply been blown away by India’s belief. If there is one captain who likes to ride the momentum, it is Kohli. That is when he allows his instinct to take over and his passion to win shines through.

The win at Lord’s was Kohli’s 37th as skipper and it takes him past West Indian great Clive Lloyd in the all-time table. Only Steve Waugh (41 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins) and Graeme Smith (53) have won more Test wins as skipper now.

Most Test wins as captain Player Mat Won Lost Draw W/L ratio GC Smith (ICC/SA) 109 53 29 27 1.82 RT Ponting (AUS) 77 48 16 13 3.00 Steve Waugh (AUS) 57 41 9 7 4.55 V Kohli (INDIA) 63 37 15 11 2.46 CH Lloyd (WI) 74 36 12 26 3.00

Kohli’s record as skipper has already seen him break a slew of India records and the gap between him and the rest is increasing at a frightening rate.

Most Test wins as India captain Player Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L V Kohli 63 37 15 0 11 2.46 MS Dhoni 60 27 18 0 15 1.50 SC Ganguly 49 21 13 0 15 1.61 M Azharuddin 47 14 14 0 19 1.00 SM Gavaskar 47 9 8 0 30 1.12 Nawab of Pataudi 40 9 19 0 12 0.47

Given his desire to do well in the longest format, a self-professed love for Test cricket and a team that is likely to stick around for a while longer, it is fair to say that he has a few more wins to add to his tally. Question now is, how far up will he go?

Stats courtesy: ESPNCricinfo