Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini returned from a thigh injury layoff but only just managed a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Tuesday at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Italian fifth seed showed rust after last playing the All England Club final against Novak Djokovic, but he prevailed after saving five break points in the final set to end it on a drop shot winner on match point.

“I knew it would be tough, but I’m really happy - as much with the mindset as with the tennis,” Berrettini said.

Last week’s Toronto quarter-finalist Gael Monfils was untroubled by Serb Dusan Lajovic in a 7-6(7/0), 6-2 win in 91 minutes as the Frenchman overcame nine double-faults.

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the second round as he eliminated 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4. American Sebastian Korda won his 23rd match this season as he quickly brushed aside Serb Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-4 to line up against second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Weekend Toronto semi-finalist John Isner was bothered by back pain throughout but relied on his huge serve to wrap up a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 comeback over Brit Cameron Norrie.

Isner finished off with his 26th ace as Norrie lost in a first round for the second week in succession.

The 36-year-old American moved into the second round to play Italy’s 11th seed Jannick Sinner.

With AFP Inputs