Indian table tennis player Manika Batra reached the women’s singles semi-final at the WTT Contender after beating country woman Sreeja Akula on Thursday. She then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of the mixed doubles event in Budapest.

In the women’s singles quarter-final, Batra beat Akula 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian.

In the mixed doubles event, Batra and Sathiyan defeated the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by a 3-0 margin.

The Indians won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet the Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz.

The Hungarians beat Russian duo Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.