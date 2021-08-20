Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and G Sathiyan beat Hungary’s Dora Madarasz and Nandor Ecseki 3-1 to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest on Friday.

They beat the 94th-ranked Hungarian pair 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6. It was a memorable win for Batra and Sathiyan, who don’t play a lot of mixed doubles together.

Batra had won the Asian Games bronze with veteran Sharath Kamal and more recently they played together at the Tokyo Olympics.

Batra, ranked 60th in singles, had also done well to reach the semi-finals in Budapest. Another impressive performance came from 150th-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula, whom Batra defeated in the quarter-finals.

It was also a welcome result for Sathiyan following his opening round loss in the singles competition of the Tokyo Olympics.