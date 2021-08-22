ATK Mohun Bagan moved within a point of reaching the 2021 AFC Cup knockout stage after fighting back from a goal down to defeat Maziya Sports & Recreation of the Maldives 3-1 in their Group D match at the National Football Stadium in Male on Saturday.

Antonio Lopez Habas’ Kolkata side found themselves down by a goal after 25 minutes when Ibrahim Aisham netted home. But that was the only goal the hosts managed on the evening after heading into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

The Indian team scored their equaliser minutes into the second half as substitute Ashutosh Mehta set up a cross and Liston Colaco found the net with a diving header in the 48th minute. Star striker Roy Krishna then struck on a rebound after the hour mark to take the lead. Manvir Sigh then extended the lead in 77th minute with a fine assist from substitute Hugo Boumous.

ATK Mohun Bagan had beaten fellow Indian club Bengaluru FC 2-0 while Maziya had lost to Bashundhara Kings in their first match.

The winners of the four-team Group D will advance to the inter-zone semi-finals against either FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan or FC Ahal of Turkmenistan from the central cone.

Earlier on Saturday, Bengaluru FC side bowed out of the reckoning in the group stages of the 2021 AFC Cup, following a goalless draw against Bashundhara Kings