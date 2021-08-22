Shaili Singh became India’s first medallist in long jump at the Athletics World U-20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday as she secured a podium finish in Nairobi with an effort of 6.59m, missing gold medal by a mere one centimeter.

The jump in her third attempt saw her briefly lead the chart until Sweden’s Maja Askag surpassed her mark by a centimetre when she jumped 6.60m. Askag thus finished with a gold in triple jump as well as long jump.

Singh, after her superb third try, then fouled in her next two attempts before finishing with an effort of 6.37. Singh cut a disappointed figure at the end of her final attempt evidently at coming close to winning gold but she had created history nonetheless.

The effort, even though better than her previous personal best of 6.48m, will not be registered as a new PB because it was registered with a wind assistance of +2.2 m/s. But it was enough on the day for her to clinch silver.

Also on final day, Donald Makimairaj (men’s triple jump) and women’s 4x400m relay team finished fourth. The former came within 0.03m of a medal.

Third medal for #India at the #WorldAthleticsU20



LONG JUMPER SHAILI SINGH WINS

with a jump of 6.59m



European Champion Maja Askag of Sweden takes home Gold with a leap of 6.60m, a centimetre better!



— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 22, 2021

Many congratulations, Shaili! You came so close to Gold today, and I'm sure you have a long way to go

Many congratulations, Shaili! You came so close to Gold today, and I'm sure you have a long way to go 💪🏾

Congratulations to @anjubobbygeorg1 ma'am for your mentorship and guidance to Shaili — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 22, 2021

The 17-year-old Shaili, considered one of the brightest upcoming stars in Indian athletics, topped the qualification rounds. She achieved her best of the day in her third and final jump after starting off with a 6.34m in Group B. Her second jump recorded a distance of 5.98m. She had then qualified for the final by topping the qualification round with an effort of 6.40m on Friday.

That is #ShailiSingh for you landing at 6.40m distance from the board & earning auto Q for Sunday's final of #WorldAthleticsU20



📹 Coach Bobby George



— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 20, 2021

Singh’s medal was India third at the 2021 championships bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver by Amit Khatri in men’s 10km race walk

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh was spotted by Anju Bobby George, a former senior world championship medallist in long jump and trains under the legendary long jumper at the SAI campus in Bengaluru. Indeed, the only other long jump medal at a global event for India had been won by Anju herself (Paris, 2003).

India at U20 Athletics Worlds Edition ATHLETE EVENT MEDAL WON PERFORMANCE 2002 - Jamaica Seema Antil Discus Throw Women Silver 55.83m 2014 - USA Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Discus Throw Women Bronze 56.36m 2016 - Poland Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Men Gold 86.48m 2018 - Finland Hima Das 400m Women Gold 51.46s 2021 - Nairobi Barath, Priya, Kapil and Summy Mixed 4x400m Bronze 3:20.60s 2021 - Nairobi Amit Khatri 10000 race walk men Silver 42:17.94s

