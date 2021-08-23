Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will not compete in the upcoming wrestling World Championships after being advised a six-week rehabilitation programme to treat the ligament tear he suffered in his right knee in the run up to the Tokyo Games.

The World Championships will be held in Oslo, Norway, from October 2 to 10 and Punia will not be able to begin his mat training until the rehabilitation programme is compete.

Punia recently underwent an MRI scan to know the extent of the injury he suffered in Russia in June before the Olympics and consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who heads the Centre for Sports Medicine at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

“It’s a ligament tear and I have been asked to follow a rehabilitation programme for six weeks by Dr Dinshaw. I won’t be able to compete at the World Championship,” Punia told PTI.

There is no ranking series event lined up in the remainder of the year and Punia said his season is over.

“The Worlds was the only major championship in the calendar for this year. I don’t see myself competing in any other tournament this season,” he said.

Punia had suffered the injury in the run up to the Tokyo Games when he competed at a Russian tournament – Ali Aliyev – in June. he had forfeited his semi-finals against Abulmazhid Kudiev, who got hold of the Indian’s right leg and pulled him abruptly in the first period of the bout.

The impact had an effect on Bajrang’s right knee and he immediately quit the mat but competed at the Olympics and won a bronze in 65kg category.

“Since it was my first Olympics and I had a dream to win an Olympic medal, I competed through pain in Tokyo. I had to do it,” he said.

Bajrang said he was not consulting any specific physiotherapist for his rehabilitation.

“I am doing it myself in Sonepat. Dr. Dinshaw has advised a few exercises, that I am doing everyday now in the gym. The mat-training time will also go into the rehab,” he said.

The 27-year-old said he wants to continue with his Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis, who has now left for his country since the Wrestling Federation of India is yet to offer him a fresh contract.