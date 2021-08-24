India’s campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will get underway on Wednesday with two table tennis qualification group matches in women’s singles.

Sonalben Manubhai Patel and Bhavinaben Hasmukhbai Patel will begin their campaigns by competing in Class 3 and Class 4 respectively at the Paralympics table tennis competition.

Both Indian paddlers will face Chinese opponents in their opening matches. Sonalben will take on Li Qian, while Bhavinaben will locks horns with Zhou Ying.

Sonalben won silver in the team event at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and was ranked fifth in the singles category. Bhavinaben is a former world No 2 and won the bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in the women’s singles category.

India have sent their biggest ever contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to be competing in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Complete list of athletes in India’s record contingent and their events

Here’s the schedule of Indian athletes on day 1: