Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, day one live: Table tennis – Sonal Patel loses five-game battle
Updates through the opening day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Complete list of athletes in India’s record contingent and their events
History, India’s medals, new events and more – a brief guide to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: An overview of the schedule for India’s 54-member contingent
Live updates
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: Here are the match stats from Qian Li vs Sonal Patel that the Chinese paddler won in 5 games.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 4 Group A: Lined up next for India is Bhavina Patel in Class 4 (wheelchair athletes). She faces Zhou Ying, who is the Beijing and London singles champion.
Table tennis: Sonal Patel runs Qian Li (#4 and Rio 2016 singles silver medallist) close but loses a close battle in five games in this Group D match. Faces Korea’s LEE Mi Gyu next tomorrow.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D CHN win: A close battle & India’s Sonal Patel came close to pulling off an upset against world No 4 and Rio 2016 silver medallist Qian Li! The Chinese paddler prevails in 5.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: It’s 2-2 now and we are in the decider.
A couple of table tennis streams available on the YouTube Livestream so is swimming, cycling and more. A glimpse of Sonal Patel in action in the background as we get a general shot on the livestream. The Indian is one game away from upsetting the Rio 2016 silver medallist and world No 4.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: Sonal Patel takes a marathon third game! 17-15 to the Indian against China’s Qian Li who is the Rio 2016 silver medallist and the 4th ranked player in this class. Well, well.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: A super-close third game in this IND-CHN match! It’s 13-13 at the moment.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: India’s Sonal Patel started off well, but Qian Li comes back strongly to take the second game 11-3. It is 1-1 games all.
Paralympic Games classification: Table Tennis
Sonal Patel: Class 3
Bhavina Patel: Class 4
Classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes. Classes 6-10 are for standing athletes. Finally, class 11 is for athletes with intellectual impairments. Within the wheelchair and standing classes, the lower the number, the greater the impact the impairment has on an athlete’s ability to compete.
Table tennis, Women’s Singles - Class 3 Group D: Sonal Patel is India’s first athlete in action and she is taking on China’s Qian Li. The Indian has taken the first game 11-9.
07.39 am: India’s action begins with group stage play in table tennis. First in action is Sonalben Manubhai Patel in women’s singles - class 3.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Complete list of athletes in India’s record contingent and their events
|Start Time IST (appox)
|Sports
|Events
|Athlete
|7:30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 3 Group D
|Sonalben Manubhai Patel
|8:50
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 4 Group A
|Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel
07.30 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Our attention turns to Tokyo once again as Paralympians take centrestage. Delayed an year by the pandemic, the opening ceremony on August 24 got us underway. Now, it is time for the sporting action. India have sent their largest contingent of all time, with more than 50 athletes in contention; nearly thrice as many as the 19 that went to Rio de Janeiro.
The Olympic Games, despite all the challenges, gave some extraordinary moments earlier this month. The Paralympic Games will, in many ways, be even more inspiring because every athlete who has made it to Tokyo has a story to tell... one of persevering, one of not giving up, one of soldiering on despite challenges. In the Netflix feature Rising Phoenix, there is a line that goes: “The Olympics is where heroes are created, the Paralympics is where the heroes come.” And for the next 12 days, we will witness some scintillating sporting action from these heroes across the globe.