India vs England, third Test, Day 1 live: Can Kohli and Co keep the winning run going?
India are 1-0 up in the five-match contest heading into the third Test at Headingley following a 151-run victory at the ‘home of cricket’.
Live updates
Toss coming up soon: Just a little over five minutes left for the toss.
India’s win at Headingley, 2002: “Before the Test, Ganguly who had struck up a friendship with Boycott, invited him to a curry buffet to pick his brains about a ground he knew so well. Fortified by this, the Indians decided that for all the talk of Headingley being a seamer’s paradise, they would play to their strength and picked two spinners, Kumble and Harbhajan.”
India captain Virat Kohli has promised his side won’t back down in the remainder of their series against England after saying verbal abuse from the hosts inspired a memorable win at Lord’s last week.
What had been a hard-fought encounter saw India pull away on the last day after tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbroken stand of 89 for the ninth wicket.
India’s quicks then combined to dismiss England, set 272 to win in 60 overs, for just 120.