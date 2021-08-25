India in England 2021 Watch: Rahul, Pujara, Kohli – a magical spell with the new ball from Anderson at Headingley James Anderson was at his best as he removed KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in his first spell of the third Test at Headingley. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP / Paul Ellis Not the start that 🇮🇳 were hoping for 😓𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓢𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 helps the hosts draw first blood 🥶Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 📺📲#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #KLRahul #Wicket pic.twitter.com/qOeMipDcwd— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 25, 2021 The Greatest doing his thing! 🔥Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/UakxjzUrcE🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o763wNelaG— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2021 #ENGvINDJames Anderson gets Virat Kohli... again.📹: England Cricketpic.twitter.com/uy9ftQ7Xx8— The Field (@thefield_in) August 25, 2021 Live updates: England vs India, day one of the third Test at Headingley Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. James Anderson Virat Kohli kl rahul Cheteshwar pujara cricket england vs india Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments