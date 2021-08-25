India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974. The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56/4 at lunch.

James Anderson was devastating for England with the new ball and picked up three key wickets, while Craig Overton returned with a three-for as well.

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 105-ball 19, but KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t get to double digits.

Here are some reactions to India’s batting collapse in Leeds:

This batting at Leeds - 🤢 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

👀 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 25, 2021

78 is now India's 9th lowest total in Test cricket.

And their third lowest in England.#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2021

Lowest totals for India against England in Tests:



58, Manchester, 1952 (Match 2nd innings)

78, Leeds, 2021* (Match 1st innings)

82, Manchester, 1952 (Match 3rd innings)#engvsindia — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 25, 2021

Cricket is a mad game. England rampant! #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 25, 2021

England have used the conditions very skilfully. It is a long way back from here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021

India since lunch:



73 balls

13 runs

5 wickets

Economy rate: 1.06#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 25, 2021

fans went from praying for a Virat Kohli hundred to India’s hundred real quick — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) August 25, 2021

Many years ago ML Jaisimha declared Hyderabad’s first innings closed after he mistakenly chose to bat first on a drying track against Railways. Hyderabad’s bowlers also exploited the track. And went on to scrap hard for a win. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 25, 2021

India's lowest total on the first day of a Test match before today was the 75 - at Delhi on 25 November 1987 against WI.

Today at Leeds 77/9#EngvInd #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2021

I was gone for an hour!! I seem to have missed a bit... #ENGvIND #TestCricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4ikie35eHb — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) August 25, 2021

India getting rolled was always going to happen at some point this series. It’s happened at the perfect time for England #ENGvIND — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) August 25, 2021

Kohli’s decision to bat has boomeranged, and how! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Heart broken. By 3 runs — 81allout (@81allout) August 25, 2021

Those who wanted to watch India bat on Day 1 got happy. Now it's turn for those who wanted to watch them bowl. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 25, 2021

Is this tragic? Comedic? Retributive? Deserved? Baffling? Cruel? Exhilarating? Depressing? All of the above? #IndvsEng — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) August 25, 2021

WHAT IS HAPPENING 😍#ENGvIND — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021