India collapsed to 78 all out after winning the toss on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.
It was their lowest Test total against England since being dismissed for 42 at Lord’s in 1974. The visitors lost their last six wickets for 22 runs having been 56/4 at lunch.
James Anderson was devastating for England with the new ball and picked up three key wickets, while Craig Overton returned with a three-for as well.
Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 105-ball 19, but KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t get to double digits.
Here are some reactions to India’s batting collapse in Leeds:
