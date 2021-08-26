Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, day two live updates: India’s table tennis players return to action
Updates through the opening day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Paralympics, table tennis: Meet Ibrahim Hamatodou, the Egyptian who plays with his mouth
Hamadtou lost his opening group match yesterday, but he still has a chance to progress when he returns for his second match tomorrow.
Table tennis, women’s singles: Both Indian players lost in their opening group stage matches but the defeats came against the best-ranked players in their respective groups. In Class 3, Sonal Patel, who almost stunned the Rio 2016 silver medallist, did not have an ideal result in the other match as KOR defeated CHN. She has to win convincingly against KOR now. Bhavina Patel meanwhile has a virtual round of 16 match against GBR in Class 4, with the winner progressing to quarterfinals.
08.50 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Paralympic Games. Day two is upon us as action continues at Tokyo 2020. It is another light day for the Indian contingent as the two table tennis players return to action... whether they continue their journeys in the women’s singles will be determined today.
|Start Time IST
|Sports
|Events
|Athlete
|9.30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 4 Group A
|Bhavina Patel vs GBR Megan Shackleton
|17.10
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 3 Group D
|Sonal Patel vs KOR Lee Mi Gyu