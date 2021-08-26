India vs England, third Test, Day 2 live: Can Kohli and Co find their way back into the match?
England ended Day 1 firmly in charge but will India be able to fight back on Day 2?
Live updates
Day 2: India’s bowlers would have had a chance to look at what they were getting wrong but it will be interesting to see whether they can execute their plans. The pitch map showed that India were a bit all over the place and not as full as the England bowlers were. To get back in the game, India need early wickets. Habeeb Hameed and Rory Burns will have to get set again and it is overcast at Headingley. Too early to start dreaming again but India will have to make a start somewhere.
Day 1: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root’s men with an unbroken stand of 120.
Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs – a haul that included the prize dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.
Already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, Anderson now has 629 wickets at this level.
He was well supported by Sam Curran and Craig Overton, who both took two wickets in two balls.
Overton finished with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.
Nevertheless, there remained the worry for England, beset by top-order woes during a run of seven Tests without a win, of a similar collapse.
But Burns and Hameed - England’s 22nd Test-opening pair since Andrew Strauss retired nine years ago – saw them to a first-innings lead of 42 at stumps.